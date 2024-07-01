Get Off The Beaten Path To Bask In One Of The Most Picturesque Beaches In The Caribbean

The Bahamas are the islands that vacation dreams are made of. Epic stretches of sand, endless water activities, and plenty of delicious restaurant options make this archipelago the place to go for all types of fun in the sun. Whether you took a flight in order to explore the most popular snorkeling spots in the Bahamas or seek out the Caribbean's many unique experiences, the Bahamas have it all. But when you're ready to take a break from the crowds and the tourist vibe, head up to Coco Plum Beach on the island of Great Exuma for a serene change of pace.

Advertisement

You may have seen images of this picturesque delight, even if you didn't know what you were looking at at the time. With its seemingly endless stretches of soft white sand and shallow water reflecting a quintessential Bahamian vibe, it's a postcard-worthy site. Coco Plum Beach offers the perfect day trip when you want breathtaking views. Due to its remote location, you won't find yourself fighting for space on the sand either.