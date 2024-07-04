This State Park On Lake Superior's Shores Is A Waterfall Paradise With Unmatched Hikes

Gooseberry Falls State Park in Northern Minnesota's Lake Country is a dream destination in a region full of thundering wonders. After all, the Midwest is waterfall country, as you'll know if you've already paid a visit to Cuyahoga State Park's famously stunning waterfalls. If you consider yourself a falls connoisseur, this park along the shore of Lake Superior offers up an assortment of styles: plunge, multi-step, cascade — think of these as the pinot noir, merlot, and chardonnay of waterfall varietals. You can see them all on a series of glorious hikes here, or combine them into one grand loop.

This part of the state is known for its falls, but locals consider the ones you can see at Gooseberry to be the best of them. And if you think the "flat" Midwest has no epic landscapes in store for avid hikers, think again. You may not be climbing a peak here, but it's definitely a peak experience.

Midwest summers are epic — the perfect time to take a scenic road trip along Lake Superior, for instance — and the falls are fantastic then. But there is no bad time to visit Gooseberry Falls: The falls thunder most mightily in the springtime as the region's epic snows melt away. Or if you like your waterfalls Nordic-style, you can even ski or snowshoe in to see them in winter. Fall offers colors galore, and the falls' slowed flow rates will offer up more zen-like, babbling serenity.

