Specific Instances When It's Best To Use A Paper Boarding Pass Over A Mobile One

In general, having your boarding pass on your phone is a very convenient way to keep your ticket easily accessible. Considering everyone is glued to their phones most of the time, you're probably less likely to lose or misplace it compared to a small slip of paper. It's also delivered to you automatically when you check in, so you don't have to worry about printing it at home or heading to the kiosk at the airport. However, if your phone screen is seriously cracked or damaged, your phone is dying, or you tend to throw your device into the bottom of a giant tote bag and forget about it, you might find using a paper boarding pass easier and more reliable.

There are many U.S. airports where you no longer need to show your boarding pass to the TSA, but when traveling internationally, you may find the rules are more strict. In fact, there are also still a few airports, like Oslo and La Rochelle, that won't accept boarding passes on your phone at all. Even if you aren't flying through one of those airports, though, there are many situations where it's better to have a physical, printed paper boarding pass — even if it's only as a backup.