The Unexpected Dress Code Tourists Need To Know Before Visiting Fiji

When you think of Fiji, you may dream of walking the long stretches of beach and feeling the soft caress of tropical winds. Or your mind may drift to the water activities, abundant wildlife, and cultural celebrations to explore. Don't forget the history and delicious food, too. It can take a while to figure out which of the over 300 islands in Fiji to visit, but once you do, it's time to pack. While doing so, carefully consider your clothing choices. Whether you find yourself on the unspoiled Yasawa Islands or opt for the remote island of Kadavu, you'll want to include some more conservative options.

As inhabitants of a predominantly Christian and Hindu nation, many Fijians dress modestly. While tanks or swimsuits work on the beach and in most areas of the resort, you'll be expected to cover your shoulders and knees out of respect when you visit the homes and villages of the locals. You don't need to stress about this (you're on vacation, after all); just take note so you don't create an uncomfortable situation. If you want an easy rule of thumb, wear beachwear at the beach, resort wear at the resort, and business casual in formal settings — with a few twists.