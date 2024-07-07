This TikToker's Odd 'Folding In' Packing Hack May Be The Secret To An Easy Carry-On Only

With never-ending airline baggage fees making flying more expensive than ever, it makes sense that people are trying to avoid checking their suitcases. That means the issue of fitting everything you need for, say, a seven-day vacation in one carry-on comes up a lot when packing. Travelers have lots of tricks for us, from packing cubes to rolling everything up before placing it in your suitcase, which can leave things pretty wrinkled. However, one TikToker, @fusetravels, posted a video with a packing technique you may not have seen before. This method is called "folding in," and it's actually a great hack to keep your clothes in good shape.

We'll go into details, but the way it works is that you're folding your clothing the way you might after doing laundry, but you're doing it directly into the suitcase. Instead of making little "snack packs" of your jeans and shirts, they're laid out gently. While it may look like it's filling up quickly, you're actually getting more in there than you think. Here's how the folding-in hack works, as well as some other ideas to help you avoid checking a bag.