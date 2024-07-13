This Little-Known Ohio Town With A Laidback Florida Feel Is Called The North's Key West

The first thing everyone wants to know is, how did the town get that funny name? It's possible that it comes from sailors "putting in" to the protected harbor, but it's also sometimes referred to in old documents as "Pudding Bay." So pick whichever origin story charms you the most. The second thing everyone wants to know is: How did the town get the nickname of the Key West of the North? The beach towns hold so many similarities that it's come full circle, as Sloppy Joe's Bar in Key West has hosted "Put-in-Bay Days" in recognition of its sister city.

Put-in-Bay has been a resort town since 1888, when the new Hotel Victory was the largest resort in the U.S. and the foundation for a thriving summer tourist town. Today, the Victory is long gone, but you can traipse down the main drag in flip flops, a Hawaiian shirt, and a straw hat — yep, the unofficial Put-in-Bay uniform is straight out of the Parrothead playbook — or indulge in an array of beach town activities. There is a 1917 carousel, a chocolate museum and cafe, a butterfly house with species from around the world, an epic, 18-hole miniature golf course, paddleboarding, sport fishing, jet skiing, and just about any other kind of outdoorsy fun you can imagine.