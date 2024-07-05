Should Beachgoers Be Worried About Rising Shark Attacks? An Expert Weighs In

Shark attacks on humans are rare, but they can and do happen. Dixon told us that you can help yourself feel more confident in the water by doing a bit of research on sharks. "Learn about the peak shark seasons and avoid swimming in known hotspots or areas where sharks are commonly found," she said. You should also consider the time of day when getting into the water. "Avoid swimming during dusk or dawn, as these are times when sharks are most active and hunting," Dixon noted.

If you're heading to places where you know you'll be swimming with sharks, Dixon recommends donning a snorkel and mask. That way, you can more easily "keep an eye on your surroundings while you swim," Dixon explained. "In the rare event that you spot a shark, you can observe its behavior to determine whether it's safe to stay in the water or if you should exit calmly and smoothly."

Knowing what to do depends on understanding shark behavior. "For example," Dixon told us, "signs of a potentially aggressive shark include sudden, sharp turns, pectoral fins pointing downward in a triangle shape, and an arched back with the head pointing downward." One great way to easily learn more about shark behavior and get a chance to see Dixon at work is to tune into Shark Week 2024.

Shark Week starts Sunday, July 7th on Discovery, and will stream on Max.