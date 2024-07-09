This Family-Friendly New York Town Is A Beautiful, Uncrowded Alternative To The Hamptons

If you read anything about celebrities, you've almost certainly heard about the Hamptons on Long Island. This famous getaway from New York City is full of pretty-but-pricey restaurants, bars, galleries, and shops. However, if you plan on heading there as an alternative to Manhattan's touristy Times Square and giant skyscrapers, you should expect a very crowded train trip of almost four hours and lots of fellow tourists when you arrive.

If you'd like something closer with the same charm as the Hamptons but far fewer crowds, the historic town of Northport on Long Island's Gold Coast is the perfect spot to visit. This vibrant area is much closer to the big city (about 50 miles from Manhattan's Pennsylvania Station), with plenty to do and see.

Northport has delicious restaurants, a new boutique hotel across the street from an early 20th-century theater, one of the best bakeries you'll ever experience, and historic trolley tracks running right through the town. Within a couple of miles, you'll find a wonderful vineyard, great museums, and even a restaurant in a trolley. A family-friendly gem, Northport has it all.