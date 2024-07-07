America's Oldest City Is A Family-Friendly Coastal Gem Full Of Beaches And Historic Charm

Florida is a coveted destination that provides a wide variety of experiences and attractions. Without a doubt, Miami and Orlando are beloved by tourists; however, there's another place that is a must-visit in the Sunshine State: St.Augustine. It's located about an hour away from Jacksonville on what is known as Florida's Historic Coast. Nicknamed the Ancient City, it is home to dazzling beaches such as St. Augustine Beach and Vilano Beach, both of which are perfect for soaking up the famed Florida sun.

Ultimately, this is one stunning American city that will make you feel like you're in Europe. St. Augustine was founded in 1565 by Spanish colonizers, and as such, it is the oldest city in the country. Although it has not been a Spanish settlement since the 1800s, evidence of their rule remains, especially in the city's historic downtown. Here, visitors will find the Cathedral Basilica of St. Augustine. Minutes away is the aptly named Oldest House. These structures date back to the late 1700s and are open to the public.

In addition to its historic allure, St. Augustine offers adventures for all ages, making it an ideal destination for families. For instance, the St. Augustine Pirate & Treasure Museum delves into the history of piracy. And yes, there's real treasure on display. At the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park, visitors can view an array of wildlife including albino alligators and pythons. However, this barely touches the surface of all that you can do in St. Augustine.

