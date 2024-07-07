America's Oldest City Is A Family-Friendly Coastal Gem Full Of Beaches And Historic Charm
Florida is a coveted destination that provides a wide variety of experiences and attractions. Without a doubt, Miami and Orlando are beloved by tourists; however, there's another place that is a must-visit in the Sunshine State: St.Augustine. It's located about an hour away from Jacksonville on what is known as Florida's Historic Coast. Nicknamed the Ancient City, it is home to dazzling beaches such as St. Augustine Beach and Vilano Beach, both of which are perfect for soaking up the famed Florida sun.
Ultimately, this is one stunning American city that will make you feel like you're in Europe. St. Augustine was founded in 1565 by Spanish colonizers, and as such, it is the oldest city in the country. Although it has not been a Spanish settlement since the 1800s, evidence of their rule remains, especially in the city's historic downtown. Here, visitors will find the Cathedral Basilica of St. Augustine. Minutes away is the aptly named Oldest House. These structures date back to the late 1700s and are open to the public.
In addition to its historic allure, St. Augustine offers adventures for all ages, making it an ideal destination for families. For instance, the St. Augustine Pirate & Treasure Museum delves into the history of piracy. And yes, there's real treasure on display. At the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park, visitors can view an array of wildlife including albino alligators and pythons. However, this barely touches the surface of all that you can do in St. Augustine.
Noteworthy St. Augustine attractions
For the family that loves nature and an ocean breeze, St. Augustine's Anastasia State Park is a must-visit. Open year-round, it has a white sand beach where visitors can swim, surf, and beachcomb. Hiking and other outdoor adventures are also available. Given St. Augustine's historical status, it might not be surprising to learn that many of its attractions are centered on its storied past. Take the Castillo de San Marcos, for example, as it dates back to the 1600s and is the oldest of its kind in the country.
Now a national monument, visitors of all ages can traverse the fort at their leisure and learn about the role it played in Florida's colonial history. If you want to feel like you've stepped back in time, head to the Colonial Quarter in historic downtown. This family-friendly attraction is a living museum that educates visitors on St Augustine as a European settlement. Potter's Wax Museum is also located downtown, and although there are wax museums throughout the U.S., Potter's, which primarily displays historical luminaries, was the first in the country.
For art connoisseurs, there's the Lightner Museum. Housed in what was once an opulent hotel from the late 1800s, it features furniture, objects, household items, and pieces from the Gilded Age. If you're planning a visit to St. Augustine, consider purchasing a ticket for the Old Town Trolley. It makes stops throughout the city' popular attractions, including all the ones mentioned above (except for Anastasia State Park).
Where to stay in St. Augustine
To complete your St. Augustine itinerary, you'll need accommodations best suited for your vacation. St Augustine Beach and Anastasia State Park are located minutes away from each other. If you plan on spending most of your time at these destinations, La Fiesta Ocean Inn & Suites is nearby. Highly-rated on Tripadvisor, guests can expect swift access to the beach, a pool, and complimentary breakfast. Rooms, suites and a townhouse are available in a Spanish-inspired setting.
Alternatively, you could stay at Magic Beach Motel near Vilano Beach. The kitschy abode has neon signs welcoming guests and offers no-frills rooms and suites. If you want to vacation in splendor, there's Casa Monica Resort & Spa, Autograph Collection. Built in 1888, this 4-star establishment is considered one of the best romantic hotels in Florida as well as one of the top wedding venues in the Sunshine State. It features an outdoor pool and various suites with multiple rooms for families or larger groups.
Casa Monica is located in historic downtown, providing easy access to St. Augustine's museums and attractions. The Pirate Haus Inn is another option downtown and is known for its themed rooms perfect for kids, especially the jungle and tropical fish room. If you're planning a getaway with that special someone in your life, St. Augustine has several bed and breakfasts, including the St. Francis Inn built in the 1700s. Note that the closest major airport in St. Augustine is Jacksonville International Airport.