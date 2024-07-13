What Is The Real Difference Between State And National Parks?

Drenched in majestic beauty, state and national parks never cease to amaze. These protected landscapes full of natural wonders remind us just how varied the environments of the United States are. From arid deserts in the West to lush riversides in the East and everything in between, parks are a gift. Yet, what differentiates a state park from a national park (aside from the obvious name difference) alludes many travelers. We asked National Park Service spokesperson Grace Hassler to enlighten us.

In an exclusive interview with Islands, Hassler laid out how these systems are similar yet drastically different. She explained that part of their difference is operational: The two systems have entirely separate entry-pass programs that cannot be interchanged. For instance, the majority of national parks have no entry free any day of the year, Hassler said. These fees and pass programs are broken down on the NPS website.

From the little-known national parks that are perfect for families to the famed state parks, each one is a unique natural space. Read on to discover how these magnificent parks get their distinction, and what that means for you as an explorer.