The Best And Safest Way For Non-Swimmers To Go Snorkeling

Can you really snorkel if you don't swim? Is it even safe? To answer these and other questions, Islands spoke exclusively with Dr. Matthew Zimmerman, owner of Oahu Dolphin Divers in Hawaii. While there is disagreement among experts as to whether or not non-swimmers should snorkel, no one is more qualified to give a safety-conscious thumbs-up than Dr. Zimmerman, who holds a PhD in molecular biology from UC San Diego, is a 100-ton licensed U.S. Coast Guard Captain, Scuba Schools International Scuba Instructor, and the former president of Hawaii Scuba University. Non-swimmers couldn't be floating in safer hands.

What is the best and safest way for a non-swimmer to go snorkeling? "Book a snorkeling tour," Dr. Zimmer says. "If a non-swimmer is going to adventure out on their own, without a guide, they are asking for trouble." A licensed captain, which all professional tour boats must have, is trained in the tricky art of getting hysterical or unconscious people out of the water and back on board the boat safely and speedily. They are also trained in First Aid/CPR. Plus, they know the weather and currents in their neck of the ocean like the back of their hand. So, if you're ready to check out some of the most stunning snorkeling spots in the U.S., but your in-the-water skill set is lacking, you don't have to miss out.

