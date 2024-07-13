The Dangerous Island Region In Thailand You Might Want To Skip On Your Vacation

For enthusiasts of culture, nature, and stunning beaches, Thailand is an absolute dream, with so many islands you should have on your travel wish list. But there is also a region you should put on your "maybe not" list: Koh Phi Phi. Also known as just the Phi Phi Islands, this popular Thai setting is made up of two bigger islands, Koh Phi Phi Don and Koh Phi Phi Le, and four smaller spots as well. This destination is known as much for its incredible natural beauty as the exciting nightlife, but it comes with concerns.

Between the two big islands, Koh Phi Phi Don is inhabited while Le isn't, which is why it was such an ideal setting for Leonardo DiCaprio's 2000 film "The Beach." It is secluded (minus visitors) to say the least. The popularity of these islands aside, there are safety considerations that visitors need to understand before coming here, and travel insurance is always a good idea here.

For example, many beaches on the Phi Phi Islands are home to resident jellyfish. But these aren't just any jellyfish — poisonous box jellyfish live in the waters and travelers have noted a lack of warning signs on any of the beaches where they reside. These little jellies are no laughing matter, as they have some of the deadliest venom in the world. However, box jellies are merely one example of the serious hazards to be found on these islands.

