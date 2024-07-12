The Unexpected Destination Cruise Ships Go To When They 'Die'

Halls once filled with laughter, pools with the sounds of glee, and theaters with their dazzling performers sit empty. Ships, once great mighty wanderers of the open ocean, are put to rest after their years of dedicated service. But unlike people, a sea vessel can't retire to a fun-filled private tropical island, so she is put to pasture a shell of her former self — in a cruise ship graveyard.

Generally, a cruise ship will remain in good working order for 30 years or so. In that time it will be updated while still functioning as a typical ship. By the time they're ready for decommissioning, some ships aren't even able to traverse on their own anymore and it isn't uncommon for other vessels, like tugboats, to haul these ships into a ship graveyard.

Even new cruise ships will someday be decommissioned. When they are, they'll likely be sent to one of the many dismantling or ship-breaking yards. These yards in Turkey and India will take the ships apart to reuse as much of the material as they can. The largest of these yards are Alang and Aliaga. "At both places, ships are run up onto the shore and gradually cut down," Peter Knego, journalist and ocean liner historian who runs Peter Knego's MidShipCinema on YouTube, told The Points Guy. This process differs from yard to yard, Knego added, though it usually involves cutting pieces away from the ship which is a difficult undertaking.

