One Of Colorado's Most Popular, Awe-Inspiring Hikes Is It's Deadliest Mountain

Passionate peak-baggers sometimes move to Colorado specifically to live among the state's fabled "14ers," the 58 mountains with summits above 14,000 feet, hoping to climb them all over the years. Only 2,000 people have reached this goal — for perspective, over 3,000 people have won Oscars, so it's a rarefied group of achievers by any measure. But those numbers pale in comparison to the thousands of unprepared thrill-seekers who attempt to summit Longs Peak in the state's hidden gem for outdoor adventurers, Rocky Mountain National Park. Longs isn't the most difficult 14er to climb — it's not a technical climb requiring ropes or other mountaineering gear — but it does have the distinction of being the deadliest.

Proximity to Denver contributes to making Longs Peak one of the most popular 14ers, with over 10,000 visitors attempting the climb every summer season, not all of whom belong on a mountain's treacherous slopes. Seventy-one people have died on Longs Peak since 1884. Falls caused 70% of those deaths, with hypothermia coming in a close second. But not all accidents here are caused by inexperience or lack of conditioning. In 1925, the mountain claimed the life of famed female mountaineer Agnes Vaille. And in 2016, search and rescue personnel had to be called in to airlift out a U.S. Military Special Forces team that had gotten into trouble while attempting to use the mountain for a training exercise.

