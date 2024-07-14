One Of Colorado's Most Popular, Awe-Inspiring Hikes Is It's Deadliest Mountain
Passionate peak-baggers sometimes move to Colorado specifically to live among the state's fabled "14ers," the 58 mountains with summits above 14,000 feet, hoping to climb them all over the years. Only 2,000 people have reached this goal — for perspective, over 3,000 people have won Oscars, so it's a rarefied group of achievers by any measure. But those numbers pale in comparison to the thousands of unprepared thrill-seekers who attempt to summit Longs Peak in the state's hidden gem for outdoor adventurers, Rocky Mountain National Park. Longs isn't the most difficult 14er to climb — it's not a technical climb requiring ropes or other mountaineering gear — but it does have the distinction of being the deadliest.
Proximity to Denver contributes to making Longs Peak one of the most popular 14ers, with over 10,000 visitors attempting the climb every summer season, not all of whom belong on a mountain's treacherous slopes. Seventy-one people have died on Longs Peak since 1884. Falls caused 70% of those deaths, with hypothermia coming in a close second. But not all accidents here are caused by inexperience or lack of conditioning. In 1925, the mountain claimed the life of famed female mountaineer Agnes Vaille. And in 2016, search and rescue personnel had to be called in to airlift out a U.S. Military Special Forces team that had gotten into trouble while attempting to use the mountain for a training exercise.
The Keyhole route is where most accidents happen
The most popular way to summit Longs Peak is via the Keyhole Route. It's 7.5 miles from the trailhead to the summit, but only the first 5 miles are over marked trail. Beyond that, it's a scramble to the top, marked only by red and yellow bullseyes, often over loose rock and sheer slopes where a fall could mean instant death. Lots of accidents happen when climbers are descending — it may be all downhill after the summit, but the danger only increases the more tired you are. Another risk factor is completely out of your control, and that's falling rock dislodged by careless climbers above you. Remember that this is entry-level mountaineering, not a "day hike." So, even if you're a veteran of trails that are only for experienced hikers, you'll be challenged here.
Knowledgeable climbers always start this route before dawn, using headlamps. That's because it takes 10-15 hours to complete the 15-mile round trip, and it's important to be down before the usual afternoon thunderstorms sweep in — three people have died on the trail after being struck by lightning. Storms and even snow can happen at any time of day, on any day of the year, so it's important to watch the forecast. Lastly, don't fall prey to what the National Park Service calls "summit fever," a drive to finish that pushes reason and caution aside. It's real, and it's deadly.
How to safely bag Longs Peak
There's a lot you can do to prepare yourself mentally and physically for a peak experience climbing Longs Peak. First, you should take steps to acclimate to the serious altitude you'll be facing. When you enter the thin air at high altitude, your lungs simply can't get enough oxygen, and you can feel short of breath and nauseous, the earliest signs of altitude sickness. At advanced levels, altitude sickness can result in disorientation, and even death. Fortunately, your body knows how to adapt to these conditions, and spending a night or two at altitude should help you acclimate, and there are steps you can take on a hike when you do experience altitude sickness.
Prepare by doing other, easier summits first. For your first 14er, a better choice than Longs Peak is popular Quandary Peak, in the White River National Forest, where you'll share the trail with curious mountain goats (pictured) as well as your fellow humans. It's shorter, easier, and safer than Longs Peak, and so popular in summer that there's a shuttle to the trailhead. This is still a strenuous hike, and has its share of accidents, but the views from the top are stunning, and you might find this is as much 14er action as you need.