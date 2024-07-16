This Lush Hike Is Known As Costa Rica's Best With Enchanting Bright Blue Waterfall Views
Whether you're planning a family trip to Costa Rica or doing a bit of exploring before heading to Cocos Island National Park for an epic, multi-day dive with the sharks, there's a spot in the northern part of the country beckoning for your attention. About 1.5 hours from the popular tourist attractions in Costa Rica of La Fortuna and the Arenal Volcano, Tenorio Volcano National Park invites hikers, wanderers, and animal watchers to explore.
There are many ways to enjoy the park, and the main one is to engage in a stunning forest hike that leads you to the striking blue hues of the Rio Celeste. Along the hike, you can explore features unique to the region like the mesmerizing Rio Celeste waterfall, Laguna Azul, a suspended bridge, and the bubbling sulphuric pools at Los Borbollones. Note that swimming is not allowed inside the park, but there are nearby locations where you can take a dip.
Pro tip: It's best to visit the Tenorio Volcano National Park during the dry season. Although a rainy-season visit to Costa Rica is great for the budget and reduced crowds, this particular hike can become muddy and dangerous when wet.
Hike through the lush jungle on the Rio Celeste trail
Costa Rican jungles are a web of tropical foliage and exotic animals. The Rio Celeste trail offers both, with lush surroundings that are home to innumerable species. Keep your eyes peeled while you follow the Lago Las Dantas Trail, which traverses 3.5 miles through the forest and back. Along the way, you'll witness the remarkable blue lagoon (Laguna Azul) and an area known for its natural hot springs. You can't get in, but you can watch the volcanic gasses bubble to the surface.
Further down the trail, you'll find a series of manmade bridges that take you to a spot where you'll watch nature perform a magic trick. This is where two waterways merge, resulting in the bright blue color the Rio Celeste is known for. Then, of course, there is the 98-foot Rio Celeste Waterfall in all her glory.
You don't want to be one of those travelers who complain about not seeing a sloth on their Costa Rican vacation, so while you can explore on your own, if you sign up for a tour, a guide can help you find the slow-moving creatures. A guide can also tell you more about the region and help you locate snakes, monkeys, frogs, tapirs, exotic birds, and signs of jaguar, puma, and ocelot who call this area home. If you do go it alone, note that you'll need a car as there is no public transportation in the area.
Other things to do in Tenorio Volcano National Park
While most people who visit Tenorio Volcano National Park enter through the main entrance, known as El Pílon, there is a lesser-known entrance at the Heliconias Ecolodge Community Project. Starting from this location, visitors can hike through the trees via hanging bridges. Of course, this area is one of several volcanic areas in Costa Rica, so you'll also find yourself gazing at the 6,000-foot-high Tenorio Volcano.
If you have any energy left once you've completed your hiking, you can explore some of the other adventure options available on, around, and above the Rio Celeste River. Tour companies offer river tubing or horseback riding. You can also hit the zip-lining circuit or take a guided tour of the Bijagua trail, where you're likely to see sloths and other wildlife. Visitors can also swim in areas outside the park or spend the day capturing the perfect photography shots.
Note that visitor numbers are restricted at Tenorio Volcano National Park, so you'll want to arrive early in the day. It's open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., but you must enter before 2 p.m. The cost is $12 USD.