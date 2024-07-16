This Lush Hike Is Known As Costa Rica's Best With Enchanting Bright Blue Waterfall Views

Whether you're planning a family trip to Costa Rica or doing a bit of exploring before heading to Cocos Island National Park for an epic, multi-day dive with the sharks, there's a spot in the northern part of the country beckoning for your attention. About 1.5 hours from the popular tourist attractions in Costa Rica of La Fortuna and the Arenal Volcano, Tenorio Volcano National Park invites hikers, wanderers, and animal watchers to explore.

There are many ways to enjoy the park, and the main one is to engage in a stunning forest hike that leads you to the striking blue hues of the Rio Celeste. Along the hike, you can explore features unique to the region like the mesmerizing Rio Celeste waterfall, Laguna Azul, a suspended bridge, and the bubbling sulphuric pools at Los Borbollones. Note that swimming is not allowed inside the park, but there are nearby locations where you can take a dip.

Pro tip: It's best to visit the Tenorio Volcano National Park during the dry season. Although a rainy-season visit to Costa Rica is great for the budget and reduced crowds, this particular hike can become muddy and dangerous when wet.