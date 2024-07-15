These Awe-Inspiring Waterfall Gardens Must Be The Prettiest Destination In Costa Rica

Travelers will find many amazing things to do during a trip to Costa Rica. Known as a tropical paradise, it should come as no surprise that the country houses an incredible park with an array of waterfalls, butterflies, and wildlife. Make sure to add La Paz Waterfall Gardens, one of the most popular spots in the nation that features its most famous waterfalls, to your agenda.

Visitors to the park can take in views of five waterfalls by way of a series of pathways and stairs. Each waterfall has a name: Encantada, Escondida, Magia Blanca, Templo, and, of course, La Paz. The trails pass through sections of rainforest and cloud forest, offering a glimpse of wild Costa Rica as you make your way to the show-stopping cascades.

While you can take a guided tour of La Paz Waterfall Gardens, we recommend going at your own pace on a self-guided tour instead. You'll get as much time as you want to snap pictures or relax as you wander the grounds. You should also plan around other visitors due to the cramped size of the walkways. Otherwise, you might get stuck behind groups of people going up or down the trails. La Paz's busiest period spans 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

