These Awe-Inspiring Waterfall Gardens Must Be The Prettiest Destination In Costa Rica
Travelers will find many amazing things to do during a trip to Costa Rica. Known as a tropical paradise, it should come as no surprise that the country houses an incredible park with an array of waterfalls, butterflies, and wildlife. Make sure to add La Paz Waterfall Gardens, one of the most popular spots in the nation that features its most famous waterfalls, to your agenda.
Visitors to the park can take in views of five waterfalls by way of a series of pathways and stairs. Each waterfall has a name: Encantada, Escondida, Magia Blanca, Templo, and, of course, La Paz. The trails pass through sections of rainforest and cloud forest, offering a glimpse of wild Costa Rica as you make your way to the show-stopping cascades.
While you can take a guided tour of La Paz Waterfall Gardens, we recommend going at your own pace on a self-guided tour instead. You'll get as much time as you want to snap pictures or relax as you wander the grounds. You should also plan around other visitors due to the cramped size of the walkways. Otherwise, you might get stuck behind groups of people going up or down the trails. La Paz's busiest period spans 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
La Paz's charms extend far beyond waterfalls
Not seeing a sloth happens to be the biggest complaint from tourists after a trip to Costa Rica. In fact, they might have missed out on a host of diverse flora and fauna if they didn't visit a protected land space like La Paz Waterfall Gardens. "A lot of people end up coming to Costa Rica and don't believe this magnificent wildlife exists by the end of their trips because they never got to see it," park founder Lee Banks told The Tico Times. "We want to change that and show them these things that make Costa Rica so magnificent."
In addition to miles of rainforest trails and waterfall-viewing opportunities, La Paz has an animal sanctuary and the largest butterfly garden in the world. Thankfully, visitors gain access to all of the attractions by purchasing an admission ticket. You can see all kinds of animals, over two dozen varieties of hummingbirds, and (you guessed it) sloths! The sanctuary animals cannot live in the wild for a variety of reasons, with people keeping some of them as illegal pets previously.
La Paz even has restaurants and a boutique hotel called the Peace Lodge on the property if you want to spend more time there. Those who book a stay on-site also gain exclusive access to the Waterfall Gardens prior to 8 a.m. and after 5 a.m. While it might not seem large, the substantial size of the park might surprise you after arrival.
Give yourself enough time at La Paz Waterfall Gardens
If you Google reviews of the La Paz Waterfall Gardens, you'll see one glaringly common element: the seemingly endless stairs. You may have to navigate as many as 600, with 300 down and another 300 back up. While we don't know the exact figure, traversing so many stairs made one of our Costa Rican tour guides sick, and one of our companions almost passed out. The problem? We didn't have enough time for the hike.
The park recommends at least two hours, while others suggest spending three or even five hours there to enjoy the sites without knocking yourself out. For context, we attempted to complete the trails in a single hour — not the best move. Outside the steepness and quantity of the stairs, keep in mind that these paths cut through rainforest beside waterfalls. They'll most likely be at least a little bit wet, which can make them extra slippery. Wear good hiking shoes and watch your step.