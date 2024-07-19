Try This Clever Seating Hack To Open Up So Much Space In Your Small RV

Whether you're living that RV life or prefer to use your camper for weekend road trips, chances are you'll need every square inch of storage space you can get. The good news is that crafty veteran RVers have a way of maximizing the space that's available, and we're here to share one of our favorites: turn every seat and surface available into hidden cargo space. From sneaky sofa storage to discreet dining area depositories, transforming standard camper seating into storage ottomans can also be one of the easiest modifications you can make to your RV.

These secret stash spots make fantastic spaces for keeping things you don't need readily available out of sight until you need them. In an RV that's inconveniently short on space for pantry goods, a dining area storage ottoman is an ideal place to keep a stockpile of extra canned and dried food — particularly handy for longer road trippers. Or use your storage ottomans for things that don't fit well anywhere else, like shoes, must-have pool toys and outdoor accessories, or even dirty laundry. One of the simplest ways to add a storage ottoman or two to your RV is to pick one up at your local bath and bed or big box discount merchandise store like Target or Walmart. Or consider DIYing your own to perfectly fit the narrow aisles and awkward spaces of your RV.

