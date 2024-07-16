The Most Remarkable Attractions That Make A Trip To Hawaii In The Winter So Unique

Most summertime visitors to the Hawai'ian Islands go for the typical touristy activities like snorkeling, sightseeing and surf lessons. But winters in the Aloha State offer up some singular opportunities to get a bit more creative with your vacation planning. To get the lowdown on what you should know when planning a winter getaway, Islands spoke exclusively to Ilihia Gionson, public affairs officer at the Hawai'i Tourism Authority.

Advertisement

"The Hawai'ian Islands are a great place for mindful travelers to visit in the winter," Gionson said. "In addition to the Islands' warm weather and cool trade winds, the diversity in topography and micro-climates throughout the state means visitors can have a multitude of experiences in tropical rainforests, cool regions, hot deserts and sunny resort areas — all within the span of just a few miles." On a typical winter's day on the Big Island, for instance, you could be snorkeling at Kahalu'u Beach in the morning and throwing snowballs atop Mauna Kea (above) in the afternoon.

Gionson also suggests that winter is a great time to get to know the local culture. "We encourage visitors to support our communities by purchasing Hawai'i products, going to the farmers' markets and arts and craft fairs, dining at local restaurants," he said. "It's a great time, for instance, to sample the islands' farm-to-table dining movement, featuring local harvests — avocado and papaya peak in winter."

Advertisement