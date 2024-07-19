The Upsetting Social Media Mistake That Will Ruin Your Entire Cruise

As innocent as it might seem, posting too much personal information about your cruise on social media in advance can ruin your vacation and potentially cost you a lot of money. In May of 2024, Tiffany Banks (@thathippiedoc) posted on TikTok that her family's Carnival Cruise, which they had been planning for months and was due to set sail in just a few days, had been unexpectedly canceled without her knowledge. When Banks first posted, she believed she must be experiencing some kind of glitch in the booking system that had accidentally canceled her booking, but the truth was even stranger. The cruise had been canceled by somebody else. A few weeks before the cruise was due to set sail, Banks and her husband had enthusiastically posted about it on Facebook — and they accidentally included their booking number.

According to a follow up post from Banks, because of the social media post, someone else had been able to use her booking number to cancel her cruise. Not only did that mean that her family missed out on the trip, as the suites had already been given away by the time the mistake was found, Banks also revealed that it cost them a lot of money. She had originally booked the Excel Presidential Suite, making the cost of the trip upwards of $15,000. Carnival told her was not eligible for a refund because of how close to the departure date the cancellation had occurred.