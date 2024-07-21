One Of The World's Best River Cruises Is A Romantic European Escape Perfect For First-Timers

When you imagine taking a cruise, you might think of exploring private Caribbean islands on a huge cruise ship. While those certainly have their place, it can be a bit intimidating to contemplate sailing the high seas with thousands of people, especially for first-time cruisers. If you're looking for something more intimate that still offers lots to do and see, consider booking a European cruise and put the Danube River at the top of your list. You can expect to see historic castles, picturesque countryside vistas, and grand cities as you go.

Spanning some 1,770 miles, the Danube is the second-longest river in Europe, running from western Germany all the way to the Black Sea. It passes through 10 countries and the capital cities of Vienna, Bratislava, Budapest, and Belgrade. A cruise on the Danube can take between two and three weeks if you do the whole thing. However, if it's your inaugural cruise, you might be more comfortable with a shorter itinerary that tackles just one section of the historic river. If you fall in love with the lifestyle, you can always come back for more!

The most popular route is along the Upper Danube, between Hungary and Germany, which takes around a week. Typically, the cruise will start (or end) in Budapest, toward the middle of the river, and end (or start) in Regensburg or Nuremberg. All three cities feature impressive medieval architecture.

