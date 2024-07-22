These Mesmerizing Pools In Hawaii Have A Very Deadly Natural Phenomenon

If you love the outdoors, Hawaii's Big Island is full of exciting things to do, such as exploring the gorgeous hidden gem Wailuku River State Park near Hilo. The park has some beautiful natural features, but one can be dangerous and even deadly: The Boiling Pots. While the name might make you think that the hazard comes from some type of geothermal activity, the water isn't actually hot. However, when the pools foam and bubble, you still want to avoid them.

Advertisement

A combination of geology and weather can get the waters moving like a heated cauldron. The Boiling Pots are a feature along the Wailuku River, which runs between lava flows from Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea. The series of large holes, about 50 feet around, formed as the lava cooled. The river runs, at least in part, through lava tubes beneath the surface and breaks through to create the series of cascading "pots." When the river gets high due to heavy rain upstream, the water level rises so quickly that it can't flow smoothly downstream at the pinch point of the Boiling Pots. It gets stuck in the pools and starts to churn and swirl with wild eddies and currents.