This Caribbean Island Is One Of The World's Most Spectacular Beach Destinations
There are more than 700 islands in the Caribbean, many of which will offer you all the sun and sand you could ever dream of for your relaxing beach vacation. For Americans looking for an easy trip that provides island views without much risk of culture shock, your best bet might be Turks and Caicos. The most popular island there is Providenciales — but is it the perfect spot for your relaxing beach trip?
There's a lot to know before planning your Caribbean vacation, so to get to the bottom of why so many people consider Providenciales the ideal place to kick back on the beach, Islands spoke to Christy Woodrow, author of the award-winning adventure and travel blog Ordinary Traveler. If anyone knows the Caribbean, it's Woodrow. She told us exclusively: "I've explored the majority of the Caribbean islands, and Providenciales stands out as one of my favorites. Not only is it exceptionally safe ... it also boasts some of the most stunning white-sand beaches I've ever seen during my travels."
Providenciales can feel like a home away from home (with a key exception)
If you're looking to visit one of the safest Caribbean islands for a stress-free vacation, Providenciales might be a great choice. On her website, Christy Woodrow made a list of the safest Caribbean islands and where to stay on them for 2024, and Turks and Caicos is one of the first entries she lists.
In addition to not being a dangerous Caribbean destination, Woodrow assured us that it's also not the most expensive of the Caribbean islands. To add to that, Providenciales should be a pretty easy place for Americans to adapt to. While the perfect blue water and sandy beaches might look pretty different from home, Woodrow told us: "English is the official language, and the U.S. dollar is the only accepted currency."
Woodrow explained that you're probably going to need a car in order to explore everything the island has to offer. One major difference between the United States and Providenciales: which side of the road you drive on. Just like they do in Europe, she told us, "If you do rent a car, be prepared to drive on the left side of the road."
Adventures waiting for you on Providenciales
Providenciales is full of exciting things for the entire family to enjoy. While you could definitely just sit by the ocean and catch up on your beach reads, there are a lot of adventures waiting for you on the island, too. On her website, Christy Woodrow made a full list of the best things to do in Turks and Caicos, but she exclusively told us, "Two of my absolute favorite experiences on the island are swimming with horses and taking a glow worm tour."
For picturesque horseback rides, Woodrow recommends Provo Ponies. The company started out rehabilitating just a few horses and now is a full-fledged stable offering rides along the beach and into the shallow turquoise surf on its rescue horses. But what about that glow worm tour? If the name sounds unusual, it's nothing compared to the ethereal light show that occurs on the island every month. On the nights after a full moon, the oceans around Providenciales light up with the unearthly green glow of odontosyllis enopla, or glow worms, gathering to mate.