This Caribbean Island Is One Of The World's Most Spectacular Beach Destinations

There are more than 700 islands in the Caribbean, many of which will offer you all the sun and sand you could ever dream of for your relaxing beach vacation. For Americans looking for an easy trip that provides island views without much risk of culture shock, your best bet might be Turks and Caicos. The most popular island there is Providenciales — but is it the perfect spot for your relaxing beach trip?

Advertisement

There's a lot to know before planning your Caribbean vacation, so to get to the bottom of why so many people consider Providenciales the ideal place to kick back on the beach, Islands spoke to Christy Woodrow, author of the award-winning adventure and travel blog Ordinary Traveler. If anyone knows the Caribbean, it's Woodrow. She told us exclusively: "I've explored the majority of the Caribbean islands, and Providenciales stands out as one of my favorites. Not only is it exceptionally safe ... it also boasts some of the most stunning white-sand beaches I've ever seen during my travels."