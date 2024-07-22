The Most Underrated Destination In All Of Scotland, According To Rick Steves
With stunning castles, serene landscapes, and a fascinating cultural history, Scotland should be at the top of your travel bucket list. The country is often overlooked by travelers, who frequently end up visiting other places in the United Kingdom, like England or Northern Ireland. Despite that, Scotland is a fan favorite for many, including top travel expert Rick Steves, who's got tips for days. If you have some time in the country, Steves suggests visiting its most underrated destination: the city of Glasgow.
If you're the outdoorsy type, chances are you want to get away from the city as fast as possible, but don't dismiss Glasgow so quickly. Steves says on his website that Glasgow "offers an energetic dining and nightlife scene, fanciful architecture, and top-notch museums — most of which are free." Glasgow often gets ignored because of Edinburgh, the nation's capital. Edinburgh frequently serves as a hub for tourists and has one of the country's busiest airports, making it perfect for those who are arriving internationally. Glasgow is easily accessible from Edinburgh, especially if you're renting a car, as it's only an hour away. Traveling by train? Expect to pay shy of $21 for a 90-minute ride.
Those eager to see a softer side of Scotland should definitely give Glasgow the time of day, as Steves says it features some of the friendliest and chattiest residents the country has to offer. "Their unpretentious friendliness makes connecting with people here a cinch. There's no upper-crust history, and no one puts on airs," he writes.
Why is Glasgow so underrated?
Scotland is an extremely diverse country with tons of excursions and adventures that appeal to a wide-range of travelers. When visitors decide to give the country a chance, they often end up focusing their time on discovering the remarkable Scottish Highlands, which are riddled with extraordinary mountain ranges. Seeing as over 50% of travelers who visited the Highlands in 2023 were international tourists (via Visit Scotland), chances are you'll end up spending some of your trip there. However, the popularity of the Highlands makes it too easy for tourists to want to skip out on Glasgow, simply labeling it as another big, busy city.
And there is some truth to that, as Glasgow is one of the largest cities in the United Kingdom, boasting an even larger population than Edinburgh. Over the years, Glasgow has been considered run down and grimy, something Rick Steves admits. According to him, Glasgow lost is luster following World War II and became a stagnant city, losing its industrial might.
Despite the ill will and poor reputation the city has received, Glasgow has reinvented itself as a hip city with a cultural edge. Steves notes that tourists can feel the beautiful marriage of the old and new in its striking structures and buildings. "Architecture buffs flock here to appreciate the unique Glaswegian flair evident across the city's Victorian facades, early 20th-century touches, and bold and glassy new construction," he writes. Glasgow is the perfect example of a hidden gem spot that Rick Steves recommends.
How many days do you need in Glasgow?
Based on trip expectations and wants, it's difficult to pinpoint how much time someone needs in Glasgow. Seeing as it's so close to Edinburgh, you could treat Glasgow as a simple day trip, giving you a taste of the city's bustling pub and museum culture. Those with time on their hands could easily spend a few days there, as it has a whole lot to offer.
For building lovers, Rick Steves recommends admiring the work of Glasgow-born architect Charles Rennie Mackintosh, pointing out the Mackintosh at the Willow tearooms, which feature exhibits and plenty of opportunities to sit and drink. Art history fans will find solace at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum or the often-overlooked Hunterian Museum and Art Gallery, which is the oldest public museum in Scotland. If you're a museum lover, Glasgow is definitely the place to visit, as there are tons of unique places, like the Scottish Museum of Football or the Glasgow Police Museum.
Steves says that art is at the heart of this prosperous city, imploring visitors to spend time admiring murals created by local creatives. No trip to Glasgow is complete without stepping foot onto Buchanan Street, which is riddled with interesting shops. The travel expert also notes that live music is a staple, suggesting tourists head to the city's West End, where you'll find local artists headlining some of the most popular pubs. The West End is the perfect place to get a whiskey to connect yourself to Scotland in a unique, totally underrated way.