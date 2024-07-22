The Most Underrated Destination In All Of Scotland, According To Rick Steves

With stunning castles, serene landscapes, and a fascinating cultural history, Scotland should be at the top of your travel bucket list. The country is often overlooked by travelers, who frequently end up visiting other places in the United Kingdom, like England or Northern Ireland. Despite that, Scotland is a fan favorite for many, including top travel expert Rick Steves, who's got tips for days. If you have some time in the country, Steves suggests visiting its most underrated destination: the city of Glasgow.

Advertisement

If you're the outdoorsy type, chances are you want to get away from the city as fast as possible, but don't dismiss Glasgow so quickly. Steves says on his website that Glasgow "offers an energetic dining and nightlife scene, fanciful architecture, and top-notch museums — most of which are free." Glasgow often gets ignored because of Edinburgh, the nation's capital. Edinburgh frequently serves as a hub for tourists and has one of the country's busiest airports, making it perfect for those who are arriving internationally. Glasgow is easily accessible from Edinburgh, especially if you're renting a car, as it's only an hour away. Traveling by train? Expect to pay shy of $21 for a 90-minute ride.

Advertisement

Those eager to see a softer side of Scotland should definitely give Glasgow the time of day, as Steves says it features some of the friendliest and chattiest residents the country has to offer. "Their unpretentious friendliness makes connecting with people here a cinch. There's no upper-crust history, and no one puts on airs," he writes.