Avoid The Caribbean's Most Dangerous Cruise Ports

One of the perks of going on a cruise is the chance to explore distant countries. That's especially true in the fiercely popular Caribbean region, which receives 40% of worldwide cruise passengers each year, per Statista. Although this region is a hoppin' spot, not all locations are created equal, and there are still several dangerous Caribbean destinations you might want to avoid. From a cruise ship perspective, a few of the region's ports raise more concerns than others.

Advertisement

If your cruise stops at one of these spots, you have options for keeping yourself safe without missing out. For example, you should consider only booking shore excursions through your cruise line. "We've vetted them out, we know they're insured, we go through the inspections and we know they're licensed," a Royal Caribbean, Celebrity and Azamara spokesperson informed Cruise Critic while discussing tour operators. "We have all of that in check before we send anyone on a tour." You can also avoid trouble by traveling in a group.

Bear in mind that you don't have to disembark; if your cruise stops at one of these precarious ports of call, you can stay onboard. Save those long exploration days for safer, stress-free Caribbean islands or simply enjoy the less crowded ship. If you do decide to head out to a port with a dodgy reputation, first familiarize yourself with the known dangers of each location to mitigate your risk.

Advertisement