5 Vacation Destinations In America That Are Most Likely To Get Hit By Hurricanes

Since 1851, Florida has seen 125 hurricanes. According to the Florida Climate Center at Florida State University, the majority of tropical storm activity between 1944 and 2020 occurred from mid-August to late October. The center also noted that contrary to popular belief, no areas of the state are safe from hurricanes. "Since 1850, all of Florida's coastline has been impacted by at least one hurricane," the center notes. "With its long coastline and location, Florida frequently finds itself in the path of these intense storms." The same goes for even the top-rated islands in Florida, which will likely have more significant problems during and after a hurricane.

Unsurprisingly, three of the worst hurricanes ever to make landfall in the United States have hit Florida. These included the Category 5 Hurricane Andrew in 1992, Category 5 Great Labor Day Hurricane in 1935, and the San Felipe-Okeechobee Hurricane in 1928. Two of these huge storms happened a long time ago. However, due to the warming of the ocean, more major tropical storms in the Category 3-5 section have developed in recent years, per the Climate Center.

If you happen to be in Florida when a hurricane occurs, Visit Florida recommends evacuating if needed and staying up to date with weather changes. It also assures travelers that the hospitality industry has contingency plans in place for hurricanes. Thus, you should follow up directly with your booked companies.

