5 Delicious, Unique Reasons To Stop At 7-Eleven In Hawaii

A run to 7-Eleven is far from gourmet. With hot dogs and questionable pre-packaged food, the convenience store is perhaps not the first choice for a delicious meal in most places. Funnily enough, this is not the case at 7-Eleven Japan, which is renowned for its authentic bites like onigiri and fruit sandwiches, amongst other things. However, you don't have to go abroad to delight in a culinary experience that is on par with 7-Eleven Japan. Instead, travel to Hawaii. Yes, there are several tourist traps to skip when visiting Hawaii, but 7-Eleven is not one of them.

At the time of this writing, there are over 60 locations of the iconic convenience store on the islands. Like 7-Eleven Japan, 7-Eleven Hawaii has garnered a reputation for its incredible eats. In fact, 7-Eleven Hawaii has its Japanese counterpart to thank for this. Speaking to Hawaii Magazine in 2021, Annika Streng, the state location's marketing manager at the time, explained, "We were acquired by 7-Eleven Japan in 1989. Japan's goal has always been to support 7-Eleven Hawaiʻi as an independent entity, to allow us to evolve with the people of Hawaiʻi."

Nevertheless, there is a downside: 7-Eleven Hawaii's food items are not available in the continental United States. So, next time you're on vacation in Hawaii, head to the nearest 7-Eleven. You won't want to miss out on all the traditional and Asian-inspired meals and snacks there are to munch on, especially if you're a foodie.

