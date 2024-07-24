The Underrated Florida Area That's Bursting With Art, Gardens, And Architecture Like Italy

Florida is full of unexpected places. From hidden gem islands free of crowds to quirky towns full of charm, you never know what you might find there. One of the most surprising may be the artful, botanical, Italian-esque Coral Gables. Tag-lined as "the City Beautiful," this picturesque place was inspired by places all over the world, with the most obvious influence being its Italian and Spanish Mediterranean heritage.

Advertisement

Developed in the 1920s by George Merrick, Coral Gables was designed with Mediterranean Revival architecture in mind. During that period, it was common for American architecture to take inspiration from other parts of the world, including Italy, France, Spain, and even the Arab world. This amalgamation brought forth the city of Coral Gables, which Merrick envisaged as a utopia of sorts. Some of the most emblematic of the city's unique architecture include the Italian Renaissance villa-esque Vizcaya Museum & Gardens, the Mediterranean-style John M. Stabile Building, and the incredible Mediterranean-inspired Biltmore Hotel.

One of the city's most fascinating elements is the stunning Venetian Pool, a spring-fed pool completed in 1923 that looks like it was transported from another time. The pool is open to the public every day and is one of the only pools listed in the National Register of Historic Places. There are 11 national landmarks in Coral Gables in total, including the aforementioned Biltmore Hotel, the Merrick House, and Coral Gables City Hall.

Advertisement