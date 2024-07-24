The Underrated Florida Area That's Bursting With Art, Gardens, And Architecture Like Italy
Florida is full of unexpected places. From hidden gem islands free of crowds to quirky towns full of charm, you never know what you might find there. One of the most surprising may be the artful, botanical, Italian-esque Coral Gables. Tag-lined as "the City Beautiful," this picturesque place was inspired by places all over the world, with the most obvious influence being its Italian and Spanish Mediterranean heritage.
Developed in the 1920s by George Merrick, Coral Gables was designed with Mediterranean Revival architecture in mind. During that period, it was common for American architecture to take inspiration from other parts of the world, including Italy, France, Spain, and even the Arab world. This amalgamation brought forth the city of Coral Gables, which Merrick envisaged as a utopia of sorts. Some of the most emblematic of the city's unique architecture include the Italian Renaissance villa-esque Vizcaya Museum & Gardens, the Mediterranean-style John M. Stabile Building, and the incredible Mediterranean-inspired Biltmore Hotel.
One of the city's most fascinating elements is the stunning Venetian Pool, a spring-fed pool completed in 1923 that looks like it was transported from another time. The pool is open to the public every day and is one of the only pools listed in the National Register of Historic Places. There are 11 national landmarks in Coral Gables in total, including the aforementioned Biltmore Hotel, the Merrick House, and Coral Gables City Hall.
Coral Gables has an incredible art scene
It's easy to see why Coral Gables is such a magnet for art. After all, The City Beautiful is one of the best examples of cities in America that make you feel like you're in Europe. When even the architecture is artistic, a thriving community can't be far behind. In fact, there are a bunch of art galleries practically in a line through the heart of the city. Among them, you can see Cuban and Latin American fine art at Cernuda Arte or a collection of Latin American and other international artists at Virginia Miller Galleries Inc.
For those who want to learn more about this city, be sure to pop over to the Coral Gables Museum. This place celebrates the city's history along with design and visual arts. It is housed inside one of the city's National Register of Historic Places locations, the 1939 Works Progress Administration building which also served as the Old Police and Fire Station. Because of its unique location, in addition to the art and artifacts, visitors can tour the fire engine room, former courtroom, and the old jail.
You can also visit a permanent art installation by Sibylle Pasche entitled "Coral Forest," or its companion, "Secret of the Seas." These marble sculptures represent living coral on the sea floor and complement "the sophisticated character of the entirely renewed area of the historical center of Coral Gables," according to the artist's website.
Natural beauty is abundant in Coral Gables
Destinations in Florida — from under-the-radar island spots to world-famous amusement parks — thrive on natural beauty. Coral Gables is no different. George Merrick wanted his city to have an abundance of trees, and the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden became an early part of making that dream a reality. Merrick himself wasn't behind the garden — it was designed by famed landscape architect William Lyman Phillips in the 1930s— but it still contributes to the natural beauty.
The garden was founded by Dr. David Fairchild, who introduced thousands of plants to American culture and worked for the United States Department of Agriculture for almost 40 years, per Florida International University. Fairchild's garden has been referred to as the Best Botanical Garden in North America and is home to over 3,400 species of plants and beautiful butterflies. There are over two dozen exhibits and areas to enjoy, from the fabulous Water Gardens to the gorgeous Fern Glade or the abundant wildlife at the Keys Coastal Habitat.
If you need a little more (and less structured) room to roam, there are over 60 parks or natural spaces in Coral Gables. For a quiet afternoon, why not check out the English flower garden-style James T. Barker Park? Or, if you and the kiddos need to let off some steam, play the day away at Majorca Park. Everywhere you look in Coral Gables, there is nature to be explored.