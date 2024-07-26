The Best Germ-Free Hack For Storing Your Toothbrush In A Hotel Room
If you travel often, you've probably heard that hotels aren't always as clean as you might think. A 2012 study presented at the American Society of Microbiology (via Time) showed fecal bacteria on 81% of hotel surfaces sampled, including bathroom sinks. That means you may not want to touch the counter at all, let alone put down your toothbrush when traveling. What do you do with it when you leave for the day? As it turns out, there is a fabulous solution for this issue: turning the bathroom's paper cup upside down and pushing the bottom of your toothbrush through it. Boom! Instant toothbrush holder.
You may have a little clip-on toothbrush cover, but unless it has holes to let the bristles dry, it can be fertile ground for bacteria. Even with the holes, it's not going to get as dry as quickly as you might want, meaning open-air drying might be the best idea. Of course, there are a few caveats, as well as other things you can do in a pinch if the room doesn't have a paper cup. After all, you're brushing your teeth to get rid of germs, not add to them.
The paper cup toothbrush hack and other ideas
@diylifehacks411
Hotel hack: toothbrush stand via paper cup 😋😎 #learning♬ LITTLE MO' BETTA - David Davis
One great reason this hack is useful is that putting the toothbrush — which is usually top-heavy — into the cup the normal way might tip it over, which means counter and (or) floor germs. One Reddit user mentioned just placing the toothbrush over the bottom of the cup, but if you've tried to navigate an unfamiliar bathroom after a weak hotel coffee, you know that it will likely get knocked over. However, that doesn't mean there aren't variations on this theme.
Some travelers like to keep their toothbrush in a Ziploc bag to keep germs out. Unfortunately, this can mean that the brush doesn't dry, leading to bacterial growth. We love Ziploc bags and always carry them when we travel, and there is a way to use one for your toothbrush. Instead of storing it inside the baggie, simply lay one flat and put the toothbrush on top. For even more protection, put the toothbrush on a Ziploc bag or in the paper cup outside the bathroom to avoid bacterial spray from a flushing toilet.
It's not a bad idea to bring a new toothbrush with you for a trip, and if you keep the package, you can also use that to store the toothbrush. If you forget a toothbrush (or toothpaste), the front desk might provide one for free if you ask. If the worst happens and your brush gets dirty, soak it in a 1:1 solution of vinegar and water.