The Best Germ-Free Hack For Storing Your Toothbrush In A Hotel Room

One great reason this hack is useful is that putting the toothbrush — which is usually top-heavy — into the cup the normal way might tip it over, which means counter and (or) floor germs. One Reddit user mentioned just placing the toothbrush over the bottom of the cup, but if you've tried to navigate an unfamiliar bathroom after a weak hotel coffee, you know that it will likely get knocked over. However, that doesn't mean there aren't variations on this theme.

Advertisement

Some travelers like to keep their toothbrush in a Ziploc bag to keep germs out. Unfortunately, this can mean that the brush doesn't dry, leading to bacterial growth. We love Ziploc bags and always carry them when we travel, and there is a way to use one for your toothbrush. Instead of storing it inside the baggie, simply lay one flat and put the toothbrush on top. For even more protection, put the toothbrush on a Ziploc bag or in the paper cup outside the bathroom to avoid bacterial spray from a flushing toilet.

It's not a bad idea to bring a new toothbrush with you for a trip, and if you keep the package, you can also use that to store the toothbrush. If you forget a toothbrush (or toothpaste), the front desk might provide one for free if you ask. If the worst happens and your brush gets dirty, soak it in a 1:1 solution of vinegar and water.

Advertisement