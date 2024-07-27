This Under-The-Radar Hawaiian Town Is A Beachside Shopper's Paradise
When you picture Maui, you might envision the many splendors of this postcard-worthy island. As any good travel guide for the Hawaiian islands will point out, Maui features epic beaches, the world-renowned road to Hana, and the otherworldly Haleakala Crater. But one thing you might not expect is the diversity of shopping options, all located in the island's hub of Kahului.
Many people who arrive in Maui will pass through or near to Kahului before taking off for other parts of the island. Both the airport and the cruise ship harbor are nearby, so it's an obvious arrival and departure area. But rather than simply getting your rental car and heading to the West Coast beach towns, check out the beachside shopping right in the heart of central Maui. This is not only a great place to pick up anything from groceries to handmade goods, but it's also where the locals shop, so it provides a sense of culture and a true connection with Hawaii. Plus, if you're looking for ways to save money on your trip to Maui, window shopping doesn't cost a dime.
Shopping options in Kahului
Whether you visit Maui in the fall, winter, spring, or summer, the North Central Coast is always lovely. While there are city conveniences and noteworthy beaches, the shopping is a major draw as well. That's because, in addition to mainstream resupply options like Costco, Target, Walmart, and Whole Foods, Kahului offers uniquely Hawaiian shopping experiences.
Start by planning a trip to the weekly Swap Meet, where locals and visitors come to score a bargain. You'll find it set up in the parking lot of the University of Hawaii Maui College every Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vendors offer everything from fresh produce to handmade goods, resale items, clothing, jewelry, and more. There are also many food options, so it's a great way to try some local fare without the restaurant pricing.
For an indoor/outdoor shopping experience, head to the Queen Ka'ahumanu Center, where you can find all your vacation wear, back-to-school clothes, or holiday gifts. This is a mall with over 100 local and chain stores, so there's something for everyone. Shoppers will discover a variety of products, as well as restaurants and even a movie theater. You may also encounter one of the 300 different events hosted there each year.
Smaller shopping venues in Kahului
While the swap meet at the mall attracts a lot of attention, the heart of any location is in its small businesses. Part of the beachside shopping experience in Kahului is simply meandering around the smaller stores in the area. Start on Market Street, which is technically in the adjacent town of Wailuku, where you'll encounter antique stores, pawn shops, and small boutiques. On the first Friday of each month, this area also hosts a street party with live entertainment, performances, and vendors.
If you didn't get your fill at the swap meet/flea market, every Sunday you'll find a local farmer's market in the Kahului Shopping Center parking lot. Grab some dinner, buy a new shirt, and listen to Hawaiian music all in one place. The Sunday Market runs from 4 to 8 p.m. each week. For a completely different experience, you can see what's on display at the Schaefer International Gallery, an exhibition hall featuring displays from local and international artists. It's part of a larger campus known as Maui Arts & Cultural Center (MACC), which hosts festivals, concerts, and various performances.
Whatever you decide to do, Kahului is a destination that offers a blend of authentic Hawaiian art and culture with the waves of the ocean. It's also the perfect launching point for trips to Kanaha Beach Park, the Hana Highway, Iao Valley State Park, Baldwin Beach Park, Ho'okipa Beach Park, the Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, and the Alexander & Baldwin Sugar Museum.