This Under-The-Radar Hawaiian Town Is A Beachside Shopper's Paradise

When you picture Maui, you might envision the many splendors of this postcard-worthy island. As any good travel guide for the Hawaiian islands will point out, Maui features epic beaches, the world-renowned road to Hana, and the otherworldly Haleakala Crater. But one thing you might not expect is the diversity of shopping options, all located in the island's hub of Kahului.

Many people who arrive in Maui will pass through or near to Kahului before taking off for other parts of the island. Both the airport and the cruise ship harbor are nearby, so it's an obvious arrival and departure area. But rather than simply getting your rental car and heading to the West Coast beach towns, check out the beachside shopping right in the heart of central Maui. This is not only a great place to pick up anything from groceries to handmade goods, but it's also where the locals shop, so it provides a sense of culture and a true connection with Hawaii. Plus, if you're looking for ways to save money on your trip to Maui, window shopping doesn't cost a dime.