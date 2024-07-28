These 5 Cruise Lines Have The Best Food, According To Travelers

Cruise vacationers spend a lot of time eating. When at least some of the restaurants are included in your fare, you want to make the most of them. While you're planning that dream cruise vacation, it's important to keep in mind which cruise lines are known for their top-notch cuisine. From Carnival to Seabourn, there is a lot to digest. After all, some of these ships shell out as much as $1 million on groceries each week (per Business Insider), so you know there will be plenty of food.

What makes on-board dining stand out is the unique experiences they can provide to guests. For example, aboard Disney Cruise Line, there is often a quite imaginative Pirate Night during Caribbean itineraries that puts Mickey and pals in pirate attire but also changes the menus. That means noshing on items like Jack's Treasure-of-the-Seas or a Pirate's Treasure Sundae instead of the typical dinner fare.

We determined which cruise lines serve the best food based on customer feedback available on Yelp and Cruise Critic. The one exception for Yelp is Scenic Luxury Cruises, which does not have a Yelp page. We also consulted The Points Guy's round-up of the best restaurants at sea when they matched up with companies we named. Not to worry though, we included less-than-stellar feedback so you can make the best decision when booking your next cruise, which you should do on this day of the week.

