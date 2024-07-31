One Of The Most Unique Florida Destinations Is This Beautiful Sandbar Island
Florida's Panhandle has no shortage of fantastic beaches and stunning scenery, but if you're looking for something really special, make sure to visit Crab Island in Choctawhatchee Bay in Destin. It's not technically an island so much as it's a sandbar surrounded by water that's typically not more than a few feet deep (depending on the tide), making it perfect for wading, swimming, and indulging in all kinds of sun and water fun. If you want to enjoy it at its most strikingly beautiful, go during the hours closest to the high tide— that's when the emerald and turquoise water is the clearest.
Before it was the sandbar tourist destination that it is now, it really did used to be an island. In the 1960s, it was the dumping ground for sand for a nearby Army Corps of Engineers project. Enough sand piled up that it became an island, shaped a bit like a crab — hence the name. But after a hurricane in 1974, which took out much of the island, and the onward march of erosion from wind and currents, what is now left is the sandbar near the Destin Bridge.
Crab Island and its activities are only accessible by boat
You can only get to Crab Island by boat (or personal watercraft, paddleboard, or kayak), and there's no shortage of Destin outfitters who will help get you there. From rented pontoon boats with waterslides to chartered tiki floating bar, they've got it. But whatever you do, don't try to swim there; strong currents around the sandbar can mean serious trouble even for strong swimmers.
It's a popular place, particularly in summer, so be mindful of other boats and people as you enter and leave the area. Once you get there, drop anchor and start enjoying this ocean playground, whether you want to snorkel and swim, relax and lounge on an inflatable, or enjoy a picnic in waist-deep water.
Didn't bring enough food? Not to worry — vendors sell food and drinks from floating platforms. They may not be on our list of the best Florida Panhandle restaurants (yet), but you can get burgers, ice cream, fresh coconut, and more. The opening hours aren't always predictable, so having a snack stash before you head out is a good idea. If you want to enjoy an adult beverage while there, you can. But it's BYOB — alcohol isn't for sale here — and the booze cannot be in glass containers. If you are planning to drink, consider hiring a charter or designating a driver — getting busted for BUI (boating under the influence) is a real thing!
Prep for your Crab Island trip by packing essentials and choosing the time of year
There are some other things to keep in mind for a successful Crab Island trip. The once popular, public inflatable park is no longer there. Remember to drink water, especially if you're also drinking booze; you can dehydrate quickly out in the sun, and that can easily turn a lovely day on the water into an uncomfortable, even unsafe one. There's basically no shade beyond that of your boat, so remember to bring sunscreen. You may be able to pick some up at one of the floating platforms, along with other beach essentials and souvenirs, but be prepared to pay cash. Some places may take cards or other payment types, but it's not guaranteed.
As for the best time of year to visit, it depends on the vibe you're looking for since it's not like the sandbar itself ever closes. The high season is from May to August with lots of people and vendors. As summer turns to fall, things start to slow down, and vendors begin leaving. By winter, the water temperatures can get down into the mid-60s, warmer than the air temperature, making for far fewer visitors. So whether you're looking for a bustling watery playground or a quiet, calm getaway, put Crab Island on your list of the best things to do in the Florida Panhandle.