One Of The Most Unique Florida Destinations Is This Beautiful Sandbar Island

You can only get to Crab Island by boat (or personal watercraft, paddleboard, or kayak), and there's no shortage of Destin outfitters who will help get you there. From rented pontoon boats with waterslides to chartered tiki floating bar, they've got it. But whatever you do, don't try to swim there; strong currents around the sandbar can mean serious trouble even for strong swimmers.

It's a popular place, particularly in summer, so be mindful of other boats and people as you enter and leave the area. Once you get there, drop anchor and start enjoying this ocean playground, whether you want to snorkel and swim, relax and lounge on an inflatable, or enjoy a picnic in waist-deep water.

Didn't bring enough food? Not to worry — vendors sell food and drinks from floating platforms. They may not be on our list of the best Florida Panhandle restaurants (yet), but you can get burgers, ice cream, fresh coconut, and more. The opening hours aren't always predictable, so having a snack stash before you head out is a good idea. If you want to enjoy an adult beverage while there, you can. But it's BYOB — alcohol isn't for sale here — and the booze cannot be in glass containers. If you are planning to drink, consider hiring a charter or designating a driver — getting busted for BUI (boating under the influence) is a real thing!

