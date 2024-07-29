This Lesser-Known Forest In Maui Is A Unique Hiking Destination To Beat The Hawaii Heat
Maui is a popular destination for an array of reasons. Whether you're there to explore one of the most colorful beaches in the world, travel the Road to Hana while taking in the beautiful sights, or are intrigued by Haleakalā (known to be the largest dormant volcano in the world), the Hawaiian island is packed with attractions that have become staples on many a traveler's bucket list. Makawao Forest Reserve, perched on the slopes of Haleakalā above Olinda in upcountry Maui, offers a lesser-known treat for travelers, especially those interested in hiking and adventure.
There are several trails to explore, the most popular of which is the Kahakapao Loop Trail, a 5.8-mile moderately challenging loop that takes about three hours to complete. Exploring this beautiful Hawaiian forest will take you through lush greenery shaded by pretty pine, eucalyptus, and red-blossomed native ohia lehua trees with a rich history. The combination of beauty, history, nature, and shade makes the entire experience perfect for tourists trying to escape the Hawaii heat — temperatures in Maui range between 64.4 degrees and 87.8 degrees Fahrenheit, depending on whether you visit in the winter or summer. Plus, you'd be trying something other than lounging on the best beaches in Maui. Open year-round, the forest trails are popular with mountain bikers, families (with children and dogs), and even horseback riders.
The Makawao Forest Reserve: A hiker's dream
There's something to be said about hiking heavily-forested trails. While they may not offer the frequent panoramic views of coastal hikes, the serenity of being surrounded by trees dotted with the fresh scent of the earth makes for a truly memorable experience. This is what you can expect at the Makawao Forest Reserve, which covers an expanse of over 2,000 acres of preserved woodlands.
Apart from the Kahakapao Loop Trail (inclusive of the West Loop trail and the East Loop) the reserve includes the Pineapple Express (also known as the Downhill Flow Trail), the Secret Trail, the Tweener Trail, the Ravine Trail, and the Renegade Trail, among a few more. The Kahakapao Loop Trail is the longest, but there are easier and shorter routes you can take that offer slightly different experiences. The Secret Trail is a short single-track trail, while the Tweener Trail is generally preferred by bikers coming downhill who are trying to avoid main trail hikers. You may want to make your way to the Kahakapao Recreation Area before deciding which route to take.
The micro-climate at 3,000 feet and the varied terrain is a hiker's dream — you'll be challenging yourself just enough without the scorching sun beating down on you. Looking at a map beforehand will help you figure out which trails are multi-purpose and which are better suited for biking or other activities. The entrance to the reserve is easy to find, and there's parking.
What to consider before hiking the Makawao Forest Reserve trails
Once you start researching details about this lesser-known forest reserve, you're bound to learn about the story of the physical therapist and yoga teacher, Amanda Eller, who got lost while hiking there. She was found 17 days later after having endured a painful ordeal. Eller did not take her phone with her and also went off the trail, according to ABC News. There are dangers related to another one of Hawaii's most iconic hikes — the Kalalau Trail on the the island of Kauai.
Hiking densely-forested areas comes with its own set of concerns, and experienced hikers would probably vouch for those. If you're there by yourself and unsure of navigating your chosen trail alone, find a group to go with. Staying on the trail, having a fully-charged phone, carrying a power bank, taking plenty of water, and packing essentials like a flashlight, sunscreen, extra clothing, a pocket knife, a first aid kit, and rain gear all come with the territory. The rules don't change just because you're on an island vacation.
That being said, the trails in the Makawao Forest Reserve are well-marked, according to AllTrails reviews, with red arrows and maps posted at the intersections. Even so, having a previously downloaded map or carrying a physical trail map is important. The last thing you want is to get lost while enjoying a Maui vacation.