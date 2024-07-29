This Lesser-Known Forest In Maui Is A Unique Hiking Destination To Beat The Hawaii Heat

There's something to be said about hiking heavily-forested trails. While they may not offer the frequent panoramic views of coastal hikes, the serenity of being surrounded by trees dotted with the fresh scent of the earth makes for a truly memorable experience. This is what you can expect at the Makawao Forest Reserve, which covers an expanse of over 2,000 acres of preserved woodlands.

Apart from the Kahakapao Loop Trail (inclusive of the West Loop trail and the East Loop) the reserve includes the Pineapple Express (also known as the Downhill Flow Trail), the Secret Trail, the Tweener Trail, the Ravine Trail, and the Renegade Trail, among a few more. The Kahakapao Loop Trail is the longest, but there are easier and shorter routes you can take that offer slightly different experiences. The Secret Trail is a short single-track trail, while the Tweener Trail is generally preferred by bikers coming downhill who are trying to avoid main trail hikers. You may want to make your way to the Kahakapao Recreation Area before deciding which route to take.

The micro-climate at 3,000 feet and the varied terrain is a hiker's dream — you'll be challenging yourself just enough without the scorching sun beating down on you. Looking at a map beforehand will help you figure out which trails are multi-purpose and which are better suited for biking or other activities. The entrance to the reserve is easy to find, and there's parking.

