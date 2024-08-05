This Little-Known Area Must Be Hawaii's Most Underrated Spot For A Vibrant Beach Vacation

Punalu'u Black Sand Beach is a dramatic sight, with foamy turquoise waves crashing onto a black beach threaded through with electric green tropical vegetation. The black sand is formed by rough basalt, so you'll want water shoes to prance along this pretty shoreline. If the day is calm, snorkeling and swimming are possibilities, although you'll need to watch out for rip-currents when the sea gets more lively.

There's an even more unique and colorful beach at Kau that you can only reach by hiking a 2.8-mile coastal trail: Papakolea Green Sand Beach, which is every bit as wondrous to behold as it sounds. Formed by a disintegrating cinder cone, the soft sand's vivid color comes from olivine, the same mineral in the gemstone peridot. While colorful sand beaches are rare in general, you can count the number of green sand beaches in the world on one hand – without even using your thumb. But even if all beaches in the world were green, this would be an exceptionally lovely one, a private cove ringed by beautiful, sheltering bluffs.

Another great place to seek out local color of a different kind is Kawa'a Beach, where the full-time residents surf. They have a reputation for being rightly prideful and protective of this serene spot. Be cool when you visit and not a kook (that's surf-speak for clueless outsider), and you might get to hear some of their wave-riding stories.

