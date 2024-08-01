One Of England's Best Beaches Was A Filming Location For Deadpool & Wolverine

All eyes are on Marvel Studios' "Deadpool & Wolverine," which is arguably the biggest film of the summer. The "Deadpool" threequel blew everyone away, especially at the box office, making it the latest hit for Disney. One of the most surprising things about the big-budget blockbuster is how the creative team sought out on-location filming, as opposed to conducting production in front of a green screen. Yes, there are moments where it's clear that the background is CGI, but a lot of the film was shot in real-life areas that you can visit, including one of England's best beaches.

Without getting deep into spoilers, the film sees Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) thrown into the Void. During their adventures, they end up in a sandy setting, which is England's very own Holkham Beach. Located in North Norfolk, the beach has stellar views of the open water and is the perfect place to relax (or fight your enemy). It's not surprising that the latest blockbuster decided to film there, as Holkham Beach has been a popular backdrop for a number of high-profile productions, including the award-winning "Shakespeare in Love" and sci-fi thriller "Annihilation."

If you'd prefer sand and sun to one of England's most dangerous peaks, Holkham Beach is the ideal place to have a weekend getaway or visit during an international vacation. This low-key English beach is a great place of pride for those in Norfolk, and if you end up in the charming area, you should definitely visit.

