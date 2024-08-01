One Of England's Best Beaches Was A Filming Location For Deadpool & Wolverine
All eyes are on Marvel Studios' "Deadpool & Wolverine," which is arguably the biggest film of the summer. The "Deadpool" threequel blew everyone away, especially at the box office, making it the latest hit for Disney. One of the most surprising things about the big-budget blockbuster is how the creative team sought out on-location filming, as opposed to conducting production in front of a green screen. Yes, there are moments where it's clear that the background is CGI, but a lot of the film was shot in real-life areas that you can visit, including one of England's best beaches.
Without getting deep into spoilers, the film sees Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) thrown into the Void. During their adventures, they end up in a sandy setting, which is England's very own Holkham Beach. Located in North Norfolk, the beach has stellar views of the open water and is the perfect place to relax (or fight your enemy). It's not surprising that the latest blockbuster decided to film there, as Holkham Beach has been a popular backdrop for a number of high-profile productions, including the award-winning "Shakespeare in Love" and sci-fi thriller "Annihilation."
If you'd prefer sand and sun to one of England's most dangerous peaks, Holkham Beach is the ideal place to have a weekend getaway or visit during an international vacation. This low-key English beach is a great place of pride for those in Norfolk, and if you end up in the charming area, you should definitely visit.
What to do at Holkham Beach
Holkham Beach is a few hours away from London, which houses the country's two busiest airports, the closest airport to Holkham Beach being Norwich Airport. For those heading to England for their holidays, Holkham Beach is a bit of a detour, especially if you're going to marquee cities like London, Manchester, or Oxford.
Visiting the prominent English beach, however, is well worth it, as there's a treasure trove of things to do, making it an exceptional choice for a 2- or 3-day side quest for those with time on their hands (or if they happen to be a huge "Deadpool & Wolverine" fan). The village of Holkham, where the beach rests, is filled with activities and tourist attractions for all ages. Consider starting your day at the Holkham Hall, a majestic country house that paints an overwhelming picture of luxury and class. The Hall is a marvelous architectural dream come true, featuring grand staircases and a hall made of marble.
There's also the lovely Walled Garden, which was built in the late 1700s, and be sure to also visit the Holkham Stories Experience, a relaxing museum experience that distills the area's history. The area also has a lovely, free park that's perfect for a chill, relaxing picnic with a glass of some of England's finest wines. The park is steps away from several other key attractions as well, like The Coke Monument.
Holkham is worth exploring outside of the beach
If you're making it a point to visit Holkham, you should definitely do more than just sit by the beach, as it's merely a slice of what you can expect in the idyllic countryside. Keep tabs on Holkham's official "What's On" calendar, which highlights specific events happening in the area. If you plan in advance, you can maybe even catch some outdoor theatre events or cricket matches.
Be sure to peruse the area's official tourism guide, which highlights some other adventures worth undertaking. It's filled with tips for things to do, specifically if you're the outdoorsy type. The area has a marked path for those who want to cycleand see the Holkham's various sites, and visitors can even explore by horseback. Enjoy a relaxing few moments on Holkham Lake by renting a boat, which should lead to some great Instagram-worthy pics.
Staying in Holkham for a few days? Consider the Pinewoods as a solid place to stay, as it is steps away from the Wells-next-the-Sea, another beach in the North Norfolk area. The property is filled with luxury offerings that should make your stay memorable, and it offers the opportunity to see additional highlights in the North Norfolk area, so be sure to rent a car. Holkham beach and its surrounding area is perfect for both locals and international travelers. As for a bonus, you can actually swim at Holkham Beach, unlike this other popular U.K. beach.