The Dangerous Reason It's Best To Avoid Black Luggage

Whether it's just because they're so common or the easiest to steal, as Arno told ABC News, a lot of bags stolen off of the carousel at baggage claim are black. However, experts also advise against having particularly flashy and expensive luggage, too. Choosing a suitcase that stands out definitely makes it easier to tell it's yours, but if it's a pricey one, it might also attract the attention of potential thieves, hoping that the contents of your luggage are just as valuable as your suitcase.

When you're traveling, one of the best tips for keeping your belongings safe from being stolen is to make them seem unappealing. One way to do this is to keep using your beat-up, old suitcase, as they're less likely to attract attention. If you don't want your luggage getting lost by the airline, you should probably steer clear of New York's John F. Kennedy Airport, but as far as bag choice goes, just do your best to have something distinctive. That could mean having a bright yellow suitcase, a particularly large luggage tag, or some colorful duct tape wrapped around the handles of your old luggage.