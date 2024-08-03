This Youthful Hawaiian Neighborhood Is An Artsy Haven Full Of Tasty Food And Trendy Shops

The neighborhood of Waikiki is known for having beautiful beaches and Honolulu's most historic hotels, but there are plenty more neighborhoods to explore and enjoy during your visit to Hawaii's capital city. Kaka'ako, for example, is a delightful, growing community just a few miles away from Waikiki. Before the 1800s, the area was used by native Hawaiians as fishing grounds. Some names in the area pay homage to that history, like the Kalokoʻeli Courtyard, named for a former fishpond, and SALT, a popular shopping center that calls back to the area's salt flats. The neighborhood has been transformed over time, most recently with the "Our Kaka'ako" initiative by Kamehameha Schools that took a largely industrial area and turned it into a thriving commercial and residential destination.

Advertisement

There are vibrant murals throughout the neighborhood, and as you wander through the streets and shopping malls, you'll find fresh, inventive food along with locally owned boutiques that celebrate Hawaii's beauty and culture. On Saturday mornings near the harbor, there's a much-loved farmers market with over 100 vendors where you can get fresh fruits, fish, flowers, and delicious prepared food. The vendors rotate, but you can expect to get things like fried mochi balls, sugarcane juice, and coconut milk — if you want, you can get the whole coconut!