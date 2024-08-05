One Of Europe's Most Popular Cities Is Generously Rewarding Eco-Friendly Tourists

Europe is having a reaction to mass tourism, and it's not a good one. With anti-tourism sentiment sweeping across countries like the Netherlands, Greece, and Spain, part of the call seems to be for better-behaved visitors — those who show respect for the land they're chosen to travel to. Amidst such a climate, the Danish capital Copenhagen is doing something radically different. It is rewarding tourists who practice eco-friendly behavior with treats such as a free lunch, a glass of wine, a cup of coffee, a kayak rental, and free access to certain cultural experiences.

The initiative is called CopenPay. It's a pilot project by Copenhagen's official tourism authority Visit Copenhagen that's set to run from July 15 to August 11, with hopes of extending it for the rest of the year. The campaign is not driven by a desire to increase tourism. According to CEO of Wonderful Copenhagen, Mikkel Aarø Hansen (via Visit Copenhagen), CopenPay is meant to empower "people to experience more of what Copenhagen offers while placing less burden on our planet. It's about creating meaningful and memorable experiences that are enjoyable and environmentally responsible."

Denmark's capital often ranks favorably in sustainability indexes, coming in at number three, after Gothenburg (Sweden) and Oslo (Norway) in a 2023 list of sustainability leaders (via Global Destination Sustainability Movement). Copenhagen prides itself on thoughtfully crafted architecture, while its artificial ski facility, CopenHill, is built on a waste plant that is turning waste into energy. Biking to and from places is also very popular there.

