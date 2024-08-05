The Downside To Booking An All-Inclusive Resort For Your Caribbean Vacation
If you're dreaming of sunny skies, blue waves, and sandy beaches, it might be time to plan a vacation to the Caribbean. Whether you're planning to explore the caves and lagoons of the Dominican Republic or admire the jagged volcanic peaks of St. Lucia, a lot goes into planning your perfect Caribbean trip. Could an all-inclusive resort make the planning a little simpler? Absolutely — but even the best all-inclusive Caribbean resorts might also keep you from experiencing the authentic culture of the island you're visiting.
To help us decide if it's really possible to get the convenience of an all-inclusive resort and still experience the best of what the Caribbean has to offer, Islands interviewed Christy Woodrow, a certified travel advisor and blogger at Ordinary Traveler, who helps tourists plan their trips to the Caribbean. While Woodrow assures us that, with the right itinerary, the pros of an all-inclusive resort can outweigh the cons, she did warn us: "Staying at an all-inclusive resort can sometimes keep you from exploring the local culture, cuisine, and attractions because it's easy to get comfortable with everything in one spot."
An all-inclusive resort might not provide an authentic experience
The convenience of an all-inclusive resort is obvious: Everything you need is right there so that you can fully devote yourself to relaxing on the beach. However, staying in one highly curated spot that only caters to tourists has its downsides. While the convenience is fantastic, Woodrow explained, "This can make it harder to meet locals and truly experience the place you're visiting. Plus, the experience can feel pretty standardized, including the dining options, often lacking the unique and authentic vibe of more local accommodations."
This can be particularly frustrating if you're a foodie who travels to expand your palate. The best way to have authentic dining experiences while traveling is usually to track down restaurants where locals eat. As Woodrow told Islands, the dining options at your resort might be great, but they are obviously not local hotspots. To find more interesting options, you might have to look elsewhere.
Exploring outside your all-inclusive Caribbean resort
You can definitely make your stay more unique by opting for a family-owned Caribbean resort, but to really experience the culture of the place you're visiting, Woodrow recommends pushing yourself to leave the resort during the day. She told Islands, "By mixing resort relaxation with local adventures, you can get a true taste of the Caribbean while enjoying the convenience of all-inclusive amenities."
There's so much to experience in the Caribbean, from mesmerizing national parks to the ruins of ancient temples, but to see it you're going to have to leave the comfort of your resort. Woodrow explained that she personally likes staying in an all-inclusive resort when she travels, reassuring fellow travelers: "You can absolutely stay at an all-inclusive resort and still venture off and have an authentic Caribbean experience. I suggest planning day trips, eating at local spots, joining local tours, visiting markets, and taking the chance to hike, snorkel, or dive in nearby natural parks and marine reserves."