The Downside To Booking An All-Inclusive Resort For Your Caribbean Vacation

If you're dreaming of sunny skies, blue waves, and sandy beaches, it might be time to plan a vacation to the Caribbean. Whether you're planning to explore the caves and lagoons of the Dominican Republic or admire the jagged volcanic peaks of St. Lucia, a lot goes into planning your perfect Caribbean trip. Could an all-inclusive resort make the planning a little simpler? Absolutely — but even the best all-inclusive Caribbean resorts might also keep you from experiencing the authentic culture of the island you're visiting.

To help us decide if it's really possible to get the convenience of an all-inclusive resort and still experience the best of what the Caribbean has to offer, Islands interviewed Christy Woodrow, a certified travel advisor and blogger at Ordinary Traveler, who helps tourists plan their trips to the Caribbean. While Woodrow assures us that, with the right itinerary, the pros of an all-inclusive resort can outweigh the cons, she did warn us: "Staying at an all-inclusive resort can sometimes keep you from exploring the local culture, cuisine, and attractions because it's easy to get comfortable with everything in one spot."