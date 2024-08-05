The Underrated Island In The Bahamas That's Perfect For A Relaxing Beach Vacation
When you're looking to travel to an island for your summer vacation, but don't want to spend a lot of money, the Bahamas is one of the most beautiful destinations you can choose without breaking the bank. This amazing paradise exists for almost every type of traveler, with plenty of beaches, animals, and food and drinks to enjoy. The hundreds of islands that make up this country are full of almost any type of activity and scenery you could imagine finding in a tropical location.
Because of the low cost and stunning views, the Bahamas is obviously a popular tourist destination. Places like Nassau are always packed with visitors, which could bring down this potentially amazing experience for some people who wants a little more peace and quiet during their vacation. For those who like a little more privacy, but still want the Bahama experience, there is another island worth checking out.
Crooked Island is heavily underrated, offering many of the same benefits and experiences as more popular islands, but without visitors having to fight through hundreds or thousands of other tourists. When you just want to sit back and relax, this might be the best and quietest vacation spot you could desire.
Why you need to visit Crooked Island
There is a lot to do in the Bahamas, including seeing the wildlife, enjoying the beach, and getting a tan. Thankfully all the best things to do in the Bahamas are things you can do from almost any setting, including Crooked Island. And, because it is not a very well-known part of the region, you can do all of these things without dealing with hundreds of other tourists. For example, Nassau is an incredibly popular cruise stop, as well as a tourist destination. It does have a lot of fun places to go and explore, but the crowds and lines sometimes damper the sites. That's not a problem on Crooked Island.
Though Crooked Island is out of the way, you won't be bored. Here, you'll enjoys opportunities to see your favorite animals as you snorkel, dive, boat, or kayak. There's also a lot of history at the Marine Farm National Park, and plenty of places to explore. Crooked Island was one of the first places Columbus landed, and it was also a popular hiding spot for pirates, making this small island rich in history.
Of course, while all of this is fun, you can also just relax. Pull up a chair and an umbrella, and chill on the beach. You might not get as amazing beachside catering as you would in Nassau, but the peace and quiet will surely make up for it.
Where is Crooked Island?
The Bahamas is made up of a series of islands, and it's not always easy to keep track of where each island is located. Thankfully, Crooked Island is rather easy to identify from other islands, simply because of its unique shape and location, as you'll find it southeast of most other islands in the Bahamas, with only Inagua to the south and Abrahams Bay to the east.
It's also very close to Acklins, to the point that the two are often grouped together. They're only about 19 miles apart, making it easy to travel from one location to the other — it also helps that a ferry travels between the two locations. The two islands are curved, creating an almost backwards 'C' shape that encompasses a 1,000-square-foot lagoon known as The Bight.
It's fairly remote compared to the other parts of the Bahamas, mainly because it's so far away from popular tourist locations. You have to travel 240 miles to get from Nassau to Crooked Island. It's also somewhat a small patch of land, only stretching across 57 square miles. Despite its small size, it has plenty to offer. And, with few tourists and only about 330 residents, the population density is about 6 people per square mile.