The Scary Reason So Many Iconic Hikes In Hawaii Are Illegal

The tropical paradise of Hawaii is a utopia for all who seek adventure, especially hikers. The Aloha State is home to hundreds of miles of trails that allow visitors to revel in Hawaii's lush greenery and natural wonders. However, there are notable trails and hiking areas throughout the islands that are off limits to the public. For instance, Narnia (found within the Hilo Forest Reserve on the Big Island), the Stairway to Heaven, Sacred Falls State Park in Oahu, and many more are all illegal to traverse.

Advertisement

This is not because Hawaii doesn't want to share its magnificent beauty with visitors and locals, but rather these hikes and others are illegal due to safety concerns. In short, hiking Hawaii's illegal trails could lead to serious injury or worse. Even so, the dangers of these hikes are often ignored. In late 2023, tourist Ian Snyder was illegally hiking the Koʻolau Summit Trail in Oahu when he fell 1,000 feet off the trail (per CNN).

Although he survived the incident, Snyder, who broke his arm and had other injuries, was not found for three days. Nicole Chavez, a Chilean tourist, got lost and died while illegally hiking Wailua Falls on Kauai in 2022 (per SFGATE). The cause of her death is unclear. In 2014, one man went missing and was eventually rescued during an illegal hike at Sacred Falls State Park (per Star Advertiser). On that note, Sacred Falls State Park wasn't always off limits to the public.

Advertisement