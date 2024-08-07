The Scary Reason So Many Iconic Hikes In Hawaii Are Illegal
The tropical paradise of Hawaii is a utopia for all who seek adventure, especially hikers. The Aloha State is home to hundreds of miles of trails that allow visitors to revel in Hawaii's lush greenery and natural wonders. However, there are notable trails and hiking areas throughout the islands that are off limits to the public. For instance, Narnia (found within the Hilo Forest Reserve on the Big Island), the Stairway to Heaven, Sacred Falls State Park in Oahu, and many more are all illegal to traverse.
This is not because Hawaii doesn't want to share its magnificent beauty with visitors and locals, but rather these hikes and others are illegal due to safety concerns. In short, hiking Hawaii's illegal trails could lead to serious injury or worse. Even so, the dangers of these hikes are often ignored. In late 2023, tourist Ian Snyder was illegally hiking the Koʻolau Summit Trail in Oahu when he fell 1,000 feet off the trail (per CNN).
Although he survived the incident, Snyder, who broke his arm and had other injuries, was not found for three days. Nicole Chavez, a Chilean tourist, got lost and died while illegally hiking Wailua Falls on Kauai in 2022 (per SFGATE). The cause of her death is unclear. In 2014, one man went missing and was eventually rescued during an illegal hike at Sacred Falls State Park (per Star Advertiser). On that note, Sacred Falls State Park wasn't always off limits to the public.
The Sacred Falls tragedy left eight dead
Located in Hauʻula, Oahu, Sacred Falls State Park was once a popular destination for hikers and nature enthusiasts. That changed on May 9, 1999, when hikers were suddenly met with a rockslide. As noted by a 1999 article from the Honolulu Star-Bulletin, the park was no stranger to rockslides, flash floods, and other mishaps. Ultimately, several were injured and eight individuals died as a result of this natural disaster. Consequently, Sacred Falls shuttered its doors and remains closed as of 2024.
Those who survived were later awarded nearly $9 million from a lawsuit that found Hawaii at fault for the incident. Keep in mind that when individuals venture to do hikes at state or national parks, the state can be held responsible if anything goes wrong. In addition, Hawaii has had to cough up the money for rescue missions. Of course, none of this has deterred adventurers from illegally entering Sacred Falls. In 2021, nine individuals were found illegally hiking at Sacred Falls, resulting in citations.
Their actions led Jason Redulla from the Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement to explain (via Department of Land and Natural Resources),"Sacred Falls State Park was closed for good reason after the 1999 tragedy. There is simply no way, for anyone, to accurately predict when rocks and boulders will fall. You are gambling with your life." In 2022, an illegally placed swing was removed, prompting officials to once again reiterate the perils of Sacred Falls (via Star Advertiser).
Illegal hiking led to the decision to remove the Stairway to Heaven
Hawaii may have sealed Sacred Falls State Park away from the world, but it can't destroy it. The same can't be said about the Stairway to Heaven. Also referred to as the Haiku Stairs, they are located on the Koʻolau Range and are a mainstay on social media. However, those who have posted photos of themselves at the Stairway to Heaven have hiked this structure illegally. This regulation dates back to 1987, and in the decades that have followed, there have been countless rescues and incidents.
In fact, according to KHON2, 118 people were rescued between 2010 and 2022 alone. In one case in 2023, a dog fell off the stairs, prompting the rescue of both the pup and its owner (per Hawaii News Now). Honolulu decided in 2021 that the best course of action would be to dismantle the stairs. The city found that hefty fines were fruitless in deterring hikers. Explaining this decision, Honolulu council member Ester Kia'āina said (via ABC News), "Due to rampant illegal trespassing, Haiku Stairs is a significant liability and expense for the city, and impacts the quality of life for nearby residents."
As of July 2024, the Stairway to Heaven is stuck in legal limbo and has not been entirely demolished. For more stories highlighting Hawaii's dangers, check out the dangerous but stunningly scenic road in Maui and one of the top causes of death for tourists on the islands.