The Hidden Gem Florida Destination Ranked As The Best Coastal Small Town In America
What do alligators, Mickey Mouse, and oranges have in common? That's right, Florida. While the Sunshine State is known for all kinds of things, it is now also known for being home to the Best Coastal Small Town in America: Stuart. There are so many timeless things to do in Florida that it can be easy to forget to visit the smaller gems throughout the state. That's especially true for hidden gems that are more off-the-map like this beloved destination.
While Stuart recently earned the best coastal town accolade from USA Today, it is merely one of several honors that locals can celebrate. It is also referred to as the "Sailfish Capital of the World" and "America's Happiest Seaside Town," per Visit Florida. Stuart has also previously been named "America's Most Beautiful Small Town" and "The Most Beautiful City," so even if you haven't heard of this charming Treasure Coast city, it's well worth your attention. Plus, like this other underrated Florida small town, it's just a short drive from Orlando.
Visitors can relish a much-needed relaxation day at one of the city's 8 beaches or take up the thrills at Sailfish Splash Waterpark. Although it is on the smaller side of cities with just over 20,000 residents at the time of writing, it doesn't have to bait anyone for compliments. That's because this coastal town is particularly known for its sport fishing opportunities.
Stuart is well-known for fishing
Unlike its other nicknames or accolades, Stuart gave itself the name Sailfish Capital of the World. Even so, Captain V.J. Bell told Florida Travel + Life that it was a fitting title. "In the 1940s and '50s, this was as prolific a spot for sailfish as there was in the world," Bell explained. "And we still have days here that'll rival fishing anywhere, with stretches where you might catch double digits of sailfish for days."
Stuart takes its Sailfish title so seriously that you can even see a large statue of one of them downtown. According to Discover Martin County, the sailfish name may stem back to 1938, when a local news editor invited sports reporters from all over the country to Stuart. The outlet notes, during that trip, the group caught more than 1,000 sailfish and one of the writers said they should refer to Stuart as the capital of sailfish.
Decades later, the city is still a big fishing destination. This plethora of sea life is unique to the area in part because it houses "the most biodiverse estuary in the Northern Hemisphere," according to Discover Martin County. So, in addition to the countless sailfish, there are 100 artificial reefs and over 800 other species of fish that call the county home. If sailfish are your aim, you can catch them all year. Though your best bet is to fish during the cooler months between November and February.
Stuart offers visitors so much to do besides fishing
Sure, a trip to Stuart can be a little fishy, but this isn't just a place for a-fish-ionados. You could explore downtown for a day, shopping or eating at the dozens of locally owned places. Or spend an afternoon at one of the city's museums like the Stuart Heritage Museum or the Elliott Museum. You could even pop over to this hidden gem island on Florida's east coast, less than 30 minutes away.
If you want some elevated time on the water, Stuart also has a city riverwalk. There are shops and eateries nearby to enjoy as well as playgrounds and entertainment areas. The riverwalk is an ideal place to take a seat or meander the walkway to unwind after an exciting day. Plus, every Sunday, the riverwalk hosts Rock 'N Riverwalk where folks can enjoy free music and shopping.
Stuart also has the impressive Florida Oceanographic Coastal Center, perfectly at home in a coastal city. Founded in 1964, the Florida Oceanographic Society educates the public about the importance of the oceans. At the center, visitors can visit the nature center to learn more about sea life through a range of exhibits and programs.