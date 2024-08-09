The Hidden Gem Florida Destination Ranked As The Best Coastal Small Town In America

What do alligators, Mickey Mouse, and oranges have in common? That's right, Florida. While the Sunshine State is known for all kinds of things, it is now also known for being home to the Best Coastal Small Town in America: Stuart. There are so many timeless things to do in Florida that it can be easy to forget to visit the smaller gems throughout the state. That's especially true for hidden gems that are more off-the-map like this beloved destination.

While Stuart recently earned the best coastal town accolade from USA Today, it is merely one of several honors that locals can celebrate. It is also referred to as the "Sailfish Capital of the World" and "America's Happiest Seaside Town," per Visit Florida. Stuart has also previously been named "America's Most Beautiful Small Town" and "The Most Beautiful City," so even if you haven't heard of this charming Treasure Coast city, it's well worth your attention. Plus, like this other underrated Florida small town, it's just a short drive from Orlando.

Visitors can relish a much-needed relaxation day at one of the city's 8 beaches or take up the thrills at Sailfish Splash Waterpark. Although it is on the smaller side of cities with just over 20,000 residents at the time of writing, it doesn't have to bait anyone for compliments. That's because this coastal town is particularly known for its sport fishing opportunities.

