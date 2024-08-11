This Mesmerizing New Zealand Paradise Is Known As One Of The Safest Islands In The World

When searching for island getaways, you probably have a list of requirements to check off. Perhaps you want a relaxing retreat with gorgeous beaches, or you might crave opportunities for outdoor adventure and wildlife sightings. Regardless of your specific travel goals, nobody wants to worry about safety, but can we truly have it all? Does a safe island paradise even exist? The answer is yes — and you'll find it on the South Island of New Zealand.

Advertisement

According to the Global Peace Index, New Zealand is one of the safest countries in the world. If this isn't enough to calm your nerves, you'll be happy to hear that the U.S. State Department currently has it at a level-one travel advisory. That's the safest level it could be! But New Zealand's South Island isn't merely safe; it's an absolute paradise that will blow you away with its natural beauty.

The South Island (or Te Waipounamu, as it's called in Māori) has everything you'd imagine and more. Beaches, mountains, fiords, glaciers — you name it, it's there. And if you love creature comforts, don't worry — you'll also experience a solid infrastructure, happening cities, and charming towns. Plus, it's the sort of place you can enjoy year-round. Cruise on a remote sound, hike picturesque mountains, or take it easy with wine tasting and whale spotting. And that's not all! Read on for more travel tips and activities to make your South Island vacation unforgettable.

Advertisement