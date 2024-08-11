This Mesmerizing New Zealand Paradise Is Known As One Of The Safest Islands In The World
When searching for island getaways, you probably have a list of requirements to check off. Perhaps you want a relaxing retreat with gorgeous beaches, or you might crave opportunities for outdoor adventure and wildlife sightings. Regardless of your specific travel goals, nobody wants to worry about safety, but can we truly have it all? Does a safe island paradise even exist? The answer is yes — and you'll find it on the South Island of New Zealand.
According to the Global Peace Index, New Zealand is one of the safest countries in the world. If this isn't enough to calm your nerves, you'll be happy to hear that the U.S. State Department currently has it at a level-one travel advisory. That's the safest level it could be! But New Zealand's South Island isn't merely safe; it's an absolute paradise that will blow you away with its natural beauty.
The South Island (or Te Waipounamu, as it's called in Māori) has everything you'd imagine and more. Beaches, mountains, fiords, glaciers — you name it, it's there. And if you love creature comforts, don't worry — you'll also experience a solid infrastructure, happening cities, and charming towns. Plus, it's the sort of place you can enjoy year-round. Cruise on a remote sound, hike picturesque mountains, or take it easy with wine tasting and whale spotting. And that's not all! Read on for more travel tips and activities to make your South Island vacation unforgettable.
What to do when visiting the South Island
There are so many ways to make a South Island trip the experience of a lifetime. The hard part will be narrowing down what to do, but we're here to help with that. To start, consider which season you'd like to visit (and remember, seasons are opposite in the Southern and Northern hemispheres).
Summer is prime hiking time, and all of the Great Walks are open. The South Island also has beautiful beaches where you can go swimming, horseback riding, or whale watching. Winter is the best time for skiing and snowboarding, obviously, and the South Island has options for that as well. Resorts are smaller than you might expect, but hey, it's a way to get your snow sports on in June-September. For a more novel experience, check out the Southern Lights, which are even more visible in wintertime, or take a tour of the Franz Josef Glacier followed by a visit to the nearby hot springs.
Some activities are must-dos regardless of when you visit. Milford Sound is open year-round and feels almost untouched by humans. We recommend booking a cruise well in advance to catch the jaw-dropping waterfalls and stunning scenery. Meanwhile, Central Otago is the southernmost wine region in the world, and if you haven't tried New Zealand's wine, you're in for a treat. Afterward, you can visit the rare yellow-eyed penguins on the Otago Peninsula. And, of course, you shouldn't skip the Lord of the Rings filming sites, which are out of this world.
Safety precautions when visiting the South Island
Luckily, the South Island is very safe. That said, you should still exercise basic caution when traveling, like keeping an eye on your belongings and not carrying excessive cash. You should also wear plenty of sunscreen, as the sun is super strong in this region — even during cooler seasons!
New Zealand's unique landscape is why most people visit. However, the diversity means you can encounter unexpected terrain and weather. Do your research so you know what to wear and bring, and plan out your road trip in advance. Many roads weave through the mountains, which makes for epic views. However, they can also be winding and narrow, so drive carefully. You may want to take extra precautions in snowy weather by having chains on your tires or renting a 4-wheel drive vehicle.
Lastly, travel insurance is always a good idea, especially if you'll be participating in adventure sports on your trip. Some insurance plans also cover losses due to unpredictable weather, flight delays, or theft. And if you do find yourself in an emergency, dial 111 to reach the police, fire, and ambulance all in one go.