The Sneaky Trick To Avoid Getting Cabin Fever On A Cruise

Now, if the main culprit behind your cabin fever is the lack of windows, you can easily create your own window without committing any acts of vandalism. Instead of poking a hole in the wall (which the ship's crew would definitely frown upon), try simulating a window in your room by simply turning on the TV.

Sure, you could binge-watch your favorite shows, but try this tip from another Reddit user: "A trick I always do in interior rooms is have the TV on overnight with the bridge camera station," they wrote, referring to the live feed of the surrounding scenery that many cruise ships broadcast to passengers. "At night gives a small amount of light akin to a night light. And then the tv brightens the room when the sun comes up."

You also have the option of using a portable fan for an even better experience, as it helps with the confined feeling. "The air movement will help with that closed-in feeling, the white noise will help relax, and having it be rechargeable means you are not taking up a plug all night when you want to be charging your phone," another user explained. Alternatively, bring a noise machine or download a white noise app. One avid cruise joiner swears by it: "I sleep with one on the fan sound, but i brought on cruise a month ago and used ocean sounds to drown out the ships ambient noise," they wrote. "Its amazing how it helps the mind quiet down."

