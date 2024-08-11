The Sneaky Trick To Avoid Getting Cabin Fever On A Cruise
Cruise ships are basically hotels and resorts that float, taking you to all sorts of places instead of just staying put on solid ground. The experience is pretty much the same, too: you'll get a room, gorge on buffets, enjoy endless amenities and entertainment options, and get overcharged for that fancy drink you ordered (true story!). But unlike a stationary hotel, a cruise ship keeps moving, which can bring on bouts of seasickness and, worse, cabin fever — especially if you've opted for an interior cabin. Nobody tells you this about interior cabins, but they can mess with your body clock and make you feel like you're living in a shoebox.
Luckily, there's an easy hack: leave the bathroom light on. Interior cabins are normally wedged in the middle of the ship, sandwiched between other rooms, so natural light is nonexistent. Spend too long in there, especially at night when entertainment options dwindle, and you might start feeling like the walls are closing in. But a user on the subreddit r/cruise suggested that a tiny bit of light can make all the difference. "I think the night light is a great idea. Will make the room seem bigger," they wrote. You don't even need to pack a night light. The bathroom light or your phone's flashlight — dimmed to your liking — will do the trick. It might seem like a small fix, but it can do wonders in keeping that claustrophobic feeling at bay.
Simulate your very own 'window
Now, if the main culprit behind your cabin fever is the lack of windows, you can easily create your own window without committing any acts of vandalism. Instead of poking a hole in the wall (which the ship's crew would definitely frown upon), try simulating a window in your room by simply turning on the TV.
Sure, you could binge-watch your favorite shows, but try this tip from another Reddit user: "A trick I always do in interior rooms is have the TV on overnight with the bridge camera station," they wrote, referring to the live feed of the surrounding scenery that many cruise ships broadcast to passengers. "At night gives a small amount of light akin to a night light. And then the tv brightens the room when the sun comes up."
You also have the option of using a portable fan for an even better experience, as it helps with the confined feeling. "The air movement will help with that closed-in feeling, the white noise will help relax, and having it be rechargeable means you are not taking up a plug all night when you want to be charging your phone," another user explained. Alternatively, bring a noise machine or download a white noise app. One avid cruise joiner swears by it: "I sleep with one on the fan sound, but i brought on cruise a month ago and used ocean sounds to drown out the ships ambient noise," they wrote. "Its amazing how it helps the mind quiet down."
Is it possible to switch to a better cabin or suite?
Many travelers go for interior cabins because they are the best cabins to book if you're on a strict budget. If you happen to have booked one and change your mind for fear of cabin fever setting in, the good news is that you can still upgrade. First, check if your cruise line offers bidding for upgrades, then bid within your budget and cross your fingers that the odds are in your favor. You can also scour online deals for upgrades or, if you booked through a travel agent, ask them to keep an eye out for any upgrade opportunities — they often have the inside scoop anyway.
And don't be shy about taking matters into your own hands, either. "If you don't ask, you don't get, right? You really have nothing to lose by calling your cruise line and asking the question: 'Is there a possibility of a cruise cabin upgrade?'" a cruise expert told Express. "If you're willing to pay for a cruise cabin upgrade, call your agent or cruise line about two weeks before departure ... But recognize that these kinds of offers are on a first-come, first-served basis." This strategy could also be effective once you're onboard, as the directors of cruise ships have the authority to shuffle guests around. There's no harm in trying but be prepared to pay up, of course.