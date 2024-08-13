The Best Way To Pack Your Medicines For A Flight

Are you one of those people who packs medication loosely in a Ziploc bag when traveling? Maybe you want to save space or protect your privacy, but it can lead to issues. While you might be able to keep track of them by sight, that doesn't mean that you won't make a mistake. Then there is the problem of whether or not you can even take even some common medicines on an international trip, as they may not be legal in your destination. There is a proper way to pack medications, and it can really affect your trip in some instances. You should be packing your medications in the original containers, with the prescriptions, a possible doctor's note, and make sure they're in your carry-on bag in case your luggage doesn't arrive when you do.

There is more to it, however, and you likely have questions. How do you find out if your medication is legal where you're going? What do you do if you won't have enough for the length of your vacation? How can you fly with more than 3.4-ounces of liquid medication when you're not checking a bag? We'll make sense of the rules for you so you can have a great vacation without worrying whether you'll have access to what you need to stay healthy while you're away from home.