Is It Safe To Go On A Cruise While Pregnant?

There are lots of things that you shouldn't do when you're pregnant. No soft cheese, no hot tubs, no booze, and more. But being pregnant doesn't have to limit your vacation choices — to a point. There are certainly some unsettling reasons why someone may not want to take a cruise, but it turns out that pregnancy in general isn't one of them, though there are some situations where being pregnant on a cruise is a definite no-go. To break it all down, Islands talked exclusively to Dr. Desiree Granados, General Obstetrics & Gynecology at the Sanctuary Wellness Institute, for her expert thoughts on the situation. Possibly the most important thing that Dr. Granados pointed out was, "all patients should consult with their OB/GYN before they go on a trip or do anything."

Advertisement

With that being said, she did confirm that going on a cruise while you're pregnant is definitely doable — it just depends on the timing. Dr. Granados said that people can cruise "up until the third trimester. After 23 weeks, there are increased risks in pregnancies such as preterm labor and delivery, and onboard, most ships do not have the medical equipment and expertise available to treat these types of emergency situations or premature babies."