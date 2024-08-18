Is It Safe To Go On A Cruise While Pregnant?
There are lots of things that you shouldn't do when you're pregnant. No soft cheese, no hot tubs, no booze, and more. But being pregnant doesn't have to limit your vacation choices — to a point. There are certainly some unsettling reasons why someone may not want to take a cruise, but it turns out that pregnancy in general isn't one of them, though there are some situations where being pregnant on a cruise is a definite no-go. To break it all down, Islands talked exclusively to Dr. Desiree Granados, General Obstetrics & Gynecology at the Sanctuary Wellness Institute, for her expert thoughts on the situation. Possibly the most important thing that Dr. Granados pointed out was, "all patients should consult with their OB/GYN before they go on a trip or do anything."
With that being said, she did confirm that going on a cruise while you're pregnant is definitely doable — it just depends on the timing. Dr. Granados said that people can cruise "up until the third trimester. After 23 weeks, there are increased risks in pregnancies such as preterm labor and delivery, and onboard, most ships do not have the medical equipment and expertise available to treat these types of emergency situations or premature babies."
Get a doctor's note before taking a cruise when you're pregnant
That guidance from Dr. Desiree Granados about the third trimester matches up with what cruise lines recommend about pregnant passengers. Cruise companies should include on their website what their exact policy is, and many of them, like Celebrity Cruises, Carnival, and Norwegian Cruise Line, will not let someone board if they will be entering their 24th week of pregnancy before the end of the cruise. You might be asking yourself: How could a cruise line know how far along someone is in their pregnancy? Companies might just ask, but others will actually require a doctor's note as proof of how far along you are. So you should be ready for that.
Dr. Granados told us that you should definitely get the okay from your doctor before you plan that dream cruise vacation or to make sure the one you already booked will be safe for you. Once you get that advice, you should also get a note that confirms how far along you are with your pregnancy. Ask for a "fit to travel" note that details exactly how far along you are and that everything is proceeding without any undue complications to get you onboard.
Plan ahead, and use good judgment if you're cruising while pregnant
Going on a cruise when you're expecting isn't quite the same as it would be otherwise. There are some things to plan for, including being mindful of the best cruise cabin to book if you get seasick. "Seasickness plus the queasiness that can come during early pregnancy can lead to a bad bout of nausea," Dr. Desiree Granados told us. You want your time onboard to be as comfortable as possible, so she suggested some different options to help prevent nausea: "rest, ginger candies, motion sickness medication, and acupressure bands."
And don't forget the general mindfulness recommendations that are important for anyone who's taking a cruise, but are especially applicable to someone who's pregnant and looking to stay healthy. "Avoid excessive sun exposure, use sunscreen, maintain a good level of hydration, avoid overexertion, use safe insect repellents, hand washing, etc.," Dr. Granados said. And as tempting as that cruise buffet may be, just because you're on vacation, doesn't mean you can forget all the do's and don'ts of pregnancy. Dr. Granados reminded us that "raw meats, deli meats, fish with high levels of mercury, smoked or raw seafood and shellfish, raw eggs, and unpasteurized cheeses" are all off limits.
So if you're healthy and pregnant, think about booking a cruise as a perfect romantic getaway – consider it a babymoon! Just talk to your doctor first, and as Dr. Granados said, "Use common sense, be safe, and enjoy what could be a beautiful, memorable vacation."