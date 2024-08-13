This National Park Offers The Best Wildlife Experiences In Australia, According To Bindi Irwin

There are plenty of reasons to visit Tasmania, but the wildlife is almost certainly number one. Australia in general is famous around the world for its incredible wildlife because, as noted by the Australian Wildlife Conservancy, it's one of the planet's few "megadiverse" countries. Some of the most amazing animals in the world make their home only in the small Australian island state of Tasmania, and, according to conservationist and TV star Bindi Irwin, the best place to spot those animals is Cradle Mountain-Lake St Clair National Park. Irwin told the BBC: "This national park is beautiful any time of year and I swear the air smells sweet. It's so pristine here."

Australia has some of the best spots for island and coastal vacations, but if you're looking for an adventure, you can't go wrong with Tasmania. This Australian national park is a sprawling landscape known for its jagged peaks with a distinctive dip in the middle, towering over deep rippling lakes and rain forests. If you explore this unique landscape, you are in the home of some of the most fascinating wildlife in Australia, from platypuses to Tasmanian devils.