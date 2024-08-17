The Oldest Indoor Shopping Mall In America Is A Midwest Gem Getting A Luxury Makeover

It's hard to imagine a time when there weren't malls. But when the Southdale Shopping Center opened in 1956 in Edina, Minnesota, it was the very first indoor mall in the country. When it first opened, the center had 72 stores, free parking, and a whopping 5,000 parking spots. Looking at photos, it looks a lot like the malls that came to follow it. Nearly 70 years later, the mall now has over 85 stores, and its aesthetic has evolved over time. Now it's getting another whole new look with a massive $400 million luxury makeover courtesy of its owner, Simon Property Group.

"Simon is revolutionizing today's retail landscape with the strategic transformation of key properties across the country into best-in-class lifestyle destinations," Jonathan Murphy, co-president of Simon's Mall Platform, said in a statement via KSTP. "Southdale's iconic status as the country's first enclosed shopping center makes it a unique gem within our portfolio and a prioritized target for creating an elevated offering." Renovations began in late 2023.

Murphy added that the company wants Southdale to be elevated to the level of some of its other properties, like The Shops at Crystals in Las Vegas. Southdale's renovations should be complete by early 2025. Located in the suburbs of the Twin Cities (Minneapolis and St. Paul), a shopping spree at Southdale would be the perfect start to a tropical vacay with one of the nonstop flights from Minneapolis to the Caribbean.

Featured image by Gephart via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0