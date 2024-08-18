This Underrated City In Oahu Is A Tropical Paradise Like Honolulu Without The Big Crowds

Honolulu is a city with many incredible attractions; however, the crowds can quickly put a damper on your beach getaway. Travelers seeking an escape from the busy streets of Honolulu can head outside of the city to Kapolei, an underrated tropical paradise that offers the best of Oahu without the crowds.

A trip to Kapolei is certainly among the best things you can do on your Oahu vacation, because the city is less populated — though equally as exciting — as Honolulu, giving it the nickname "Oahu's second city." It is known for its beaches, swimming lagoons, and attractions, including a championship golf course, waterpark, and adventure park. It is also home to some of the best hotels and resorts in Oahu.

Located 25 minutes by car to both Honolulu and the North Shore, Kapolei is ideal in terms of seeing as much of the island as possible, while it is also known as the most beautiful stretch of scenery in Oahu. However, even if you don't venture beyond the borders of this town, you will have no shortage of exciting activities and unforgettable adventures at your fingertips.

