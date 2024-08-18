This Underrated City In Oahu Is A Tropical Paradise Like Honolulu Without The Big Crowds
Honolulu is a city with many incredible attractions; however, the crowds can quickly put a damper on your beach getaway. Travelers seeking an escape from the busy streets of Honolulu can head outside of the city to Kapolei, an underrated tropical paradise that offers the best of Oahu without the crowds.
A trip to Kapolei is certainly among the best things you can do on your Oahu vacation, because the city is less populated — though equally as exciting — as Honolulu, giving it the nickname "Oahu's second city." It is known for its beaches, swimming lagoons, and attractions, including a championship golf course, waterpark, and adventure park. It is also home to some of the best hotels and resorts in Oahu.
Located 25 minutes by car to both Honolulu and the North Shore, Kapolei is ideal in terms of seeing as much of the island as possible, while it is also known as the most beautiful stretch of scenery in Oahu. However, even if you don't venture beyond the borders of this town, you will have no shortage of exciting activities and unforgettable adventures at your fingertips.
Must-visit beaches and swimming lagoons in Kapolei
Kapolei may not boast the same surfing and hiking opportunities as the North Shore, but it has incredible beaches and marvelous natural settings that are worth the trip. Ko'Olina Beach Park is a vast 642-acre property with four beautiful lagoons that are part of the Ko'Olina beachfront resort, with inviting aquamarine waters surrounded by soft white sand. The basins are sheltered from the powerful ocean waves, creating calm conditions that are perfect for swimming.
Paradise Cove Beach is an ideal day trip destination for the family. The serene and shallow waters are teeming with majestic sea turtles, and the surrounding palm trees provide ample shade for a picnic. Beachgoers can book a snorkel tour here for up-close views of Hawaii's diverse marine life. By far, one of the best things to do at Paradise Cove is the traditional luau experience, a colorful celebration of Polynesian culture.
For a true deep dive into nature, a trip to Kahe Point Beach Park is a must. This beach has scuba diving tours and tide pools that put the underwater beauty of the Pacific Ocean on full display. Unlike other beaches in Kapolei, Barbers Point Beach has a rugged shoreline and thundering waves. Although Barbers Point is not the best for swimming, it showcases a different side of Hawaii's breathtaking landscape.
Kapolei's best attractions and activities
In addition to beaches and deep-sea adventures, Kapolei is a hub of exciting things to do for visitors of all ages. The city is famous for its championship golf course, the Kapolei Golf Club, as it spans 190 acres of meticulously maintained fairway surrounded by exotic flowers and lush scenery.
Splash the day away at Kapolei's massive Wet'n'Wild waterpark, the only attraction of its kind in the entire state. Wet'n'Wild has over two dozen thrilling attractions, including a lazy river, raft rides, racing slides, and water coasters. Meanwhile, the Paradise Cove Luau is not the only authentic Polynesian experience that visitors rave about in Kapolei. Chief's Luau is one of the highest-rated luau experiences in Hawaii, boasting a 4.5-star rating on Tripadvisor, based on more than 2,200 reviews. This thrilling experience includes a lavish traditional feast, a Polynesian dance show, and an unforgettable fire finale.
For the ultimate day of adventure, hit the Coral Crater Adventure Park. This incredible destination in Kapolei has ziplines and off-road ATVs, as well as a "tropical jungle gym" with 18 heart-pumping challenges among the treetops. It's safe to say that there is no shortage of fun to be had in Oahu's second city.