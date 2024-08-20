This Unsung Country's Beaches Are Like Croatia's Dalmatian Coast Without The Crowds

Montenegro may not be the first country you think of when planning your European summer travels. Most visitors might dream of island hopping in Croatia or perhaps road-tripping down Italy's eastern coast. But this Balkan hidden gem offers a variety of beaches to appeal to all kinds of travelers.

The country's 150 miles of stunning coastline is nestled between Croatia to the northwest and Albania to the southeast. The Bay of Kotor and the surrounding region are designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Montenegro's claim to fame. If you dare to hike the famously challenging Ladder of Kotor up to the San Giovanni Fortress, you'll be greatly rewarded with breathtaking views of the Bay of Kotor and partial views down the rest of the coast.

While Montenegro is better known for its historical cities and architecture, its beaches are the true rare finds here. They rival those of Croatia's Dalmatian Coast but have one major advantage: fewer crowds. Since this part of the Adriatic Coast is more under-the-radar, visitors get to enjoy the same glistening waters without having to share the beaches with so many other tourists.

