This Unsung Country's Beaches Are Like Croatia's Dalmatian Coast Without The Crowds
Montenegro may not be the first country you think of when planning your European summer travels. Most visitors might dream of island hopping in Croatia or perhaps road-tripping down Italy's eastern coast. But this Balkan hidden gem offers a variety of beaches to appeal to all kinds of travelers.
The country's 150 miles of stunning coastline is nestled between Croatia to the northwest and Albania to the southeast. The Bay of Kotor and the surrounding region are designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Montenegro's claim to fame. If you dare to hike the famously challenging Ladder of Kotor up to the San Giovanni Fortress, you'll be greatly rewarded with breathtaking views of the Bay of Kotor and partial views down the rest of the coast.
While Montenegro is better known for its historical cities and architecture, its beaches are the true rare finds here. They rival those of Croatia's Dalmatian Coast but have one major advantage: fewer crowds. Since this part of the Adriatic Coast is more under-the-radar, visitors get to enjoy the same glistening waters without having to share the beaches with so many other tourists.
The best beaches to visit in Montenegro
Montenegro has beaches that appeal to all types of visitors. Whether you're looking to be surrounded by history, partying all day and all night, or simply relaxing on tranquil shores, you can find it here. We recommend starting with the Bay of Kotor. The beaches here are small but offer incredible views of the old fortified town. Plus, the area has a ton of accommodation options for overnight stays, including the city's first Hyatt Regency property, the Kotor Bay Resort, which opened in 2023.
For a mix of history and relaxation, head to Sveti Stefan. This uncrowded beach faces a small island connected to the mainland by a narrow path. The island was once an ancient fort, and for a few decades in the '60s to '80s, a top vacation destination for some high-profile celebrities like Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Taylor. Another great nearby beach is Petrovac City Beach. It's a long stretch of sand and pebbles and is ideal if you're traveling with young kids because of its shallow waters.
If you love partying while on vacation, Budva is the spot for you. It is the hub of Montenegro's nightlife scene, which also extends to some of its beaches. Just in front of the Old Town is a pebbly beach called Plaža Ričardova Glava, which has several beachside restaurants nearby to order food and drinks. If you're searching for a beach that's more intimate in Budva, take the coastal path from the Old Town area to beaches Mogren I and II.
Other places and activities to enjoy on the Montenegrin Riviera
Like Croatia's Dalmatian Coast, the Montenegrin Riviera offers a wide range of fun coastal activities and places to visit in between relaxing on the beach. It's an awesome place to visit if you love history, spectacular scenery, and fresh seafood. While some may say Kotor is the most popular attraction on Montenegro's coast, don't be afraid to venture out to lesser-known locales.
The glamorous town of Tivat is one of the Adriatic's newest superyacht hubs. It features a stunning port, fancy hotels, and fantastic shopping. If you prefer somewhere more low-key but filled with historical sites, check out Herceg Novi. This old town has a handful of fortresses to explore, including Forte Mare and Kanli Kula Fortress. There's even Mamula Island, a fortress turned luxury hotel.
If you travel southeast, you'll find the charming port town of Bar. Bar's Old Town is actually one of the largest sites of medieval architecture found in the Balkan countries. Visitors can enjoy exploring the town's fortifications, ancient churches, and ramparts that date back to the 11th century. If you head inland northeast of Bar, you can get a little break from the coast and admire the stunning and mountainous Lake Skadar National Park.