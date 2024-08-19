The Best Clothes-Rolling Method To Save Space In Your Suitcase While Packing

If you're one of those packers who likes to bring an outfit for every occasion, you're going to love this tip. With checked bags often costing money, many of us try to get away with a carry-on bag for a week-long vacation. Room in that bag may be limited, but there are space-saving packing tricks that can keep you from having to shove that extra pair of pants into your backpack/personal item allowance.

Perhaps you've heard about the technique in which you roll your clothes tightly into your suitcase to save space. But did you know that there are different rolling methods? The best one, the Ranger Roll, can save you from wrinkles by adding a small fold at the bottom of each item.

This military technique, also called an Army Roll, can turn your t-shirt into something the size of a cruller. It also locks your garment into that shape so it doesn't unroll as soon as you open your suitcase. That small fold is what makes it work, and staying in place means fewer wrinkles and more space for things like toiletries and other items.